Minnesota Wild vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Wild (46-21-7) and the San Jose Sharks (29-34-11) meet in Saint Paul, Minnesota on April 17, 2022 at Xcel Energy Center, starting at 6:00 PM ET. The Wild are fourth (with 99 points) and the Sharks 13th (69 points) in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Minnesota vs. San Jose
- Game Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Xcel Energy Center
Head-to-head results for Minnesota vs. San Jose
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
12/9/2021
Sharks
Wild
5-2 MIN
11/16/2021
Wild
Sharks
4-1 SJ
Minnesota and San Jose Stats
- On average, the Wild score 3.7 goals in a game (fifth in NHL), and the Sharks allow 3.2 (20th).
- The Sharks score 2.6 goals per game (31st in NHL), and the Wild concede 3.1 (17th).
- Minnesota has a +44 goal differential on the season, seventh in the NHL.
- San Jose's goal differential is -44 on the season (24th in the league).
- The Sharks have conceded 28 power-play goals (third in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Wild have scored 45 power-play goals (18th in power-play percentage).
- The Sharks have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 18.5% of opportunities), and the Wild have conceded 58 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.5% of penalties).
Minnesota Impact Players
- Kirill Kaprizov is one of Minnesota's leading contributors (93 total points), having collected 43 goals and 50 assists.
- Mats Zuccarello has picked up 74 points (1.1 per game), scoring 22 goals and adding 52 assists.
- Kevin Fiala has 28 goals and 40 assists for Minnesota.
- In 51 games, Marc-Andre Fleury has conceded 143 goals (2.88 goals against average) and has recorded 1453 saves.
Wild Injuries: Tyson Jost: Day To Day (Lower Body), Jordan Greenway: Day To Day (Upper-body), Jon Merrill: Day To Day (Upper Body), Matt Dumba: Day To Day (Upper Body)
San Jose Impact Players
- Timo Meier has recorded 33 goals and 40 assists in 69 games for San Jose, good for 73 points.
- Tomas Hertl has helped lead the attack for San Jose this season with 28 goals and 33 assists.
- Logan Couture is a key contributor on offense for San Jose with 23 goals and 27 assists.
- James Reimer has given up 113 goals (2.8 goals against average) and compiled 1205 saves with a .914 save percentage (15th in the league).
Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Kevin Labanc: Out (Shoulder)
