Minnesota Wild vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) makes a glove save as San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) looks for the rebound during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Wild (46-21-7) and the San Jose Sharks (29-34-11) meet in Saint Paul, Minnesota on April 17, 2022 at Xcel Energy Center, starting at 6:00 PM ET. The Wild are fourth (with 99 points) and the Sharks 13th (69 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. San Jose

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Xcel Energy Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for Minnesota vs. San Jose

DateHomeAwayResult

12/9/2021

Sharks

Wild

5-2 MIN

11/16/2021

Wild

Sharks

4-1 SJ

Minnesota and San Jose Stats

  • On average, the Wild score 3.7 goals in a game (fifth in NHL), and the Sharks allow 3.2 (20th).
  • The Sharks score 2.6 goals per game (31st in NHL), and the Wild concede 3.1 (17th).
  • Minnesota has a +44 goal differential on the season, seventh in the NHL.
  • San Jose's goal differential is -44 on the season (24th in the league).
  • The Sharks have conceded 28 power-play goals (third in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Wild have scored 45 power-play goals (18th in power-play percentage).
  • The Sharks have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 18.5% of opportunities), and the Wild have conceded 58 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.5% of penalties).

Minnesota Impact Players

  • Kirill Kaprizov is one of Minnesota's leading contributors (93 total points), having collected 43 goals and 50 assists.
  • Mats Zuccarello has picked up 74 points (1.1 per game), scoring 22 goals and adding 52 assists.
  • Kevin Fiala has 28 goals and 40 assists for Minnesota.
  • In 51 games, Marc-Andre Fleury has conceded 143 goals (2.88 goals against average) and has recorded 1453 saves.

Wild Injuries: Tyson Jost: Day To Day (Lower Body), Jordan Greenway: Day To Day (Upper-body), Jon Merrill: Day To Day (Upper Body), Matt Dumba: Day To Day (Upper Body)

San Jose Impact Players

  • Timo Meier has recorded 33 goals and 40 assists in 69 games for San Jose, good for 73 points.
  • Tomas Hertl has helped lead the attack for San Jose this season with 28 goals and 33 assists.
  • Logan Couture is a key contributor on offense for San Jose with 23 goals and 27 assists.
  • James Reimer has given up 113 goals (2.8 goals against average) and compiled 1205 saves with a .914 save percentage (15th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Kevin Labanc: Out (Shoulder)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
17
2022

San Jose Sharks at Minnesota Wild

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

