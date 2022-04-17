Minnesota Wild vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) makes a glove save as San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) looks for the rebound during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Wild (46-21-7) and the San Jose Sharks (29-34-11) meet in Saint Paul, Minnesota on April 17, 2022 at Xcel Energy Center, starting at 6:00 PM ET. The Wild are fourth (with 99 points) and the Sharks 13th (69 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. San Jose

Game Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Sunday, April 17, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Xcel Energy Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for Minnesota vs. San Jose

Date Home Away Result 12/9/2021 Sharks Wild 5-2 MIN 11/16/2021 Wild Sharks 4-1 SJ

Minnesota and San Jose Stats

On average, the Wild score 3.7 goals in a game (fifth in NHL), and the Sharks allow 3.2 (20th).

The Sharks score 2.6 goals per game (31st in NHL), and the Wild concede 3.1 (17th).

Minnesota has a +44 goal differential on the season, seventh in the NHL.

San Jose's goal differential is -44 on the season (24th in the league).

The Sharks have conceded 28 power-play goals (third in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Wild have scored 45 power-play goals (18th in power-play percentage).

The Sharks have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 18.5% of opportunities), and the Wild have conceded 58 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.5% of penalties).

Minnesota Impact Players

Kirill Kaprizov is one of Minnesota's leading contributors (93 total points), having collected 43 goals and 50 assists.

Mats Zuccarello has picked up 74 points (1.1 per game), scoring 22 goals and adding 52 assists.

Kevin Fiala has 28 goals and 40 assists for Minnesota.

In 51 games, Marc-Andre Fleury has conceded 143 goals (2.88 goals against average) and has recorded 1453 saves.

Wild Injuries: Tyson Jost: Day To Day (Lower Body), Jordan Greenway: Day To Day (Upper-body), Jon Merrill: Day To Day (Upper Body), Matt Dumba: Day To Day (Upper Body)

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier has recorded 33 goals and 40 assists in 69 games for San Jose, good for 73 points.

Tomas Hertl has helped lead the attack for San Jose this season with 28 goals and 33 assists.

Logan Couture is a key contributor on offense for San Jose with 23 goals and 27 assists.

James Reimer has given up 113 goals (2.8 goals against average) and compiled 1205 saves with a .914 save percentage (15th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Kevin Labanc: Out (Shoulder)

Regional restrictions apply.