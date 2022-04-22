Minnesota Wild vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/22/2022

How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Wild (49-21-7) and the Seattle Kraken (26-44-6) hit the ice in Saint Paul, Minnesota on April 22, 2022 at Xcel Energy Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Wild are third in the Western Conference (105 points), and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference (58 points).
Head-to-head results for Minnesota vs. Seattle
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
11/13/2021
Kraken
Wild
4-2 MIN
10/28/2021
Kraken
Wild
4-1 SEA
Minnesota and Seattle Stats
- On average, the Wild post 3.7 goals in a game (fifth in league), and the Kraken allow 3.4 (24th).
- The Kraken are scoring 2.6 goals per game (29th in league), and the Wild are conceding 3.0 (17th).
- Minnesota is +50 overall in terms of goals this season, seventh in the league.
- Seattle is 27th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -64.
- The Wild have scored 46 power-play goals (successful on 19.7% of opportunities), and the Kraken have conceded 51 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.6% of penalties).
- The Kraken have scored 29 power-play goals (on 14.4% of opportunities, 29th in NHL), and short-handed the Wild have conceded 58 (killing off 76.3% of penalties, 24th in league).
Minnesota Impact Players
- Kirill Kaprizov is one of Minnesota's top contributors (97 total points), having put up 44 goals and 53 assists.
- Mats Zuccarello is another of Minnesota's offensive options, contributing 78 points (23 goals, 55 assists) to the team.
- Kevin Fiala's season total of 76 points has come from 32 goals and 44 assists.
- Marc-Andre Fleury has a goals against average of 2.9, and a .910 save percentage (23rd in the league).
Wild Injuries: Tyson Jost: Day To Day (Lower Body), Jordan Greenway: Day To Day (Upper-body), Alex Goligoski: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Marcus Foligno: Out (COVID-19), Matt Dumba: Day To Day (Upper Body)
Seattle Impact Players
- Jared McCann's 26 goals and 19 assists in 68 games for Seattle add up to 45 total points on the season.
- Yanni Gourde is a key piece of the offense for Seattle with 44 total points this season. He has scored 18 goals and added 26 assists in 68 games.
- Jordan Eberle is a top contributor on offense for Seattle with 19 goals and 22 assists.
- Philipp Grubauer has an .891 save percentage (48th in the league), with 1261 total saves, allowing 154 goals (3.1 goals against average).
Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)
