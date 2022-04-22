Minnesota Wild vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/22/2022

How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 21, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates a win with Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) after the game against the Vancouver Canucks at Xcel Energy Center.

The Minnesota Wild (49-21-7) and the Seattle Kraken (26-44-6) hit the ice in Saint Paul, Minnesota on April 22, 2022 at Xcel Energy Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Wild are third in the Western Conference (105 points), and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference (58 points).

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Seattle

Game Day: Friday, April 22, 2022

Friday, April 22, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Head-to-head results for Minnesota vs. Seattle

Date Home Away Result 11/13/2021 Kraken Wild 4-2 MIN 10/28/2021 Kraken Wild 4-1 SEA

Minnesota and Seattle Stats

On average, the Wild post 3.7 goals in a game (fifth in league), and the Kraken allow 3.4 (24th).

The Kraken are scoring 2.6 goals per game (29th in league), and the Wild are conceding 3.0 (17th).

Minnesota is +50 overall in terms of goals this season, seventh in the league.

Seattle is 27th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -64.

The Wild have scored 46 power-play goals (successful on 19.7% of opportunities), and the Kraken have conceded 51 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.6% of penalties).

The Kraken have scored 29 power-play goals (on 14.4% of opportunities, 29th in NHL), and short-handed the Wild have conceded 58 (killing off 76.3% of penalties, 24th in league).

Minnesota Impact Players

Kirill Kaprizov is one of Minnesota's top contributors (97 total points), having put up 44 goals and 53 assists.

Mats Zuccarello is another of Minnesota's offensive options, contributing 78 points (23 goals, 55 assists) to the team.

Kevin Fiala's season total of 76 points has come from 32 goals and 44 assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury has a goals against average of 2.9, and a .910 save percentage (23rd in the league).

Wild Injuries: Tyson Jost: Day To Day (Lower Body), Jordan Greenway: Day To Day (Upper-body), Alex Goligoski: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Marcus Foligno: Out (COVID-19), Matt Dumba: Day To Day (Upper Body)

Seattle Impact Players

Jared McCann's 26 goals and 19 assists in 68 games for Seattle add up to 45 total points on the season.

Yanni Gourde is a key piece of the offense for Seattle with 44 total points this season. He has scored 18 goals and added 26 assists in 68 games.

Jordan Eberle is a top contributor on offense for Seattle with 19 goals and 22 assists.

Philipp Grubauer has an .891 save percentage (48th in the league), with 1261 total saves, allowing 154 goals (3.1 goals against average).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)

