Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 10, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) and Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) celebrate the win over the Los Angeles Kings at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Blues (44-20-10) and the Minnesota Wild (46-21-6) hit the ice in St. Louis, Missouri on April 16, 2022 at Enterprise Center, starting at 3:00 PM ET. The Blues are fourth in the Western Conference (98 points), while the Wild are third in the Western Conference (98 points).

How to Watch St. Louis vs. Minnesota

Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Enterprise Center

Enterprise Center Live Stream on fuboTV

St. Louis and Minnesota Stats

The Blues are fourth in the NHL in scoring (3.7 goals per game), and the Wild are 17th on defense (3.0 against).

The Wild are fifth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.6), and the Blues are 10th in goals conceded (2.8).

St. Louis is fourth in the league in goal differential, at +64 (+0.9 per game).

Minnesota is seventh in the league in goal differential, at +45 (+0.6 per game).

The Blues have scored 57 power-play goals (successful on 26.4% of opportunities), and the Wild have conceded 58 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.1% of penalties).

The Wild have scored 44 power-play goals (on 20.2% of opportunities, 20th in NHL), and short-handed the Blues have conceded 33 (killing off 83.8% of penalties, fifth in league).

Minnesota Impact Players

Kirill Kaprizov is one of the top offensive options for Minnesota with 91 points (1.3 per game), with 42 goals and 49 assists in 72 games (playing 18:55 per game).

Mats Zuccarello has amassed 72 points this season, with 22 goals and 50 assists.

Kevin Fiala is a top contributor on offense for Minnesota with 28 goals and 39 assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury has a .910 save percentage (24th in the league). He has 1453 saves, and has conceded 143 goals (2.9 goals against average).

Wild Injuries: Jordan Greenway: Day To Day (Upper-body), Jon Merrill: Day To Day (Upper Body), Matt Dumba: Day To Day (Upper Body)

St. Louis Impact Players

One of St. Louis' top contributing offensive players this season is Vladimir Tarasenko, who has 72 points (31 goals, 41 assists) and plays an average of 17:02 per game.

Robert Thomas has 71 points (1.1 per game), scoring 18 goals and adding 53 assists.

Jordan Kyrou's season total of 65 points has come from 23 goals and 42 assists.

In 36 games, Ville Husso has conceded 83 goals (2.37 goals against average) and has recorded 1021 saves.

Blues Injuries: Tyler Bozak: Out (Lower-body), Mackenzie MacEachern: Out (Upper-body), Scott Perunovich: Out (Wrist)

Blues Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/9/2022 Islanders W 6-1 Home -127 4/12/2022 Bruins W 4-2 Away +110 4/14/2022 Sabres W 6-2 Away -193 4/16/2022 Wild - Home -114 4/17/2022 Predators - Away - 4/19/2022 Bruins - Home - 4/21/2022 Sharks - Away -

Wild Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/10/2022 Kings W 6-3 Home -189 4/12/2022 Oilers W 5-1 Home -131 4/14/2022 Stars W 3-2 Away -125 4/16/2022 Blues - Away -106 4/17/2022 Sharks - Home - 4/19/2022 Canadiens - Away - 4/21/2022 Canucks - Home -

