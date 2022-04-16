Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The St. Louis Blues (44-20-10) and the Minnesota Wild (46-21-6) hit the ice in St. Louis, Missouri on April 16, 2022 at Enterprise Center, starting at 3:00 PM ET. The Blues are fourth in the Western Conference (98 points), while the Wild are third in the Western Conference (98 points).
How to Watch St. Louis vs. Minnesota
- Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: Enterprise Center
St. Louis and Minnesota Stats
- The Blues are fourth in the NHL in scoring (3.7 goals per game), and the Wild are 17th on defense (3.0 against).
- The Wild are fifth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.6), and the Blues are 10th in goals conceded (2.8).
- St. Louis is fourth in the league in goal differential, at +64 (+0.9 per game).
- Minnesota is seventh in the league in goal differential, at +45 (+0.6 per game).
- The Blues have scored 57 power-play goals (successful on 26.4% of opportunities), and the Wild have conceded 58 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.1% of penalties).
- The Wild have scored 44 power-play goals (on 20.2% of opportunities, 20th in NHL), and short-handed the Blues have conceded 33 (killing off 83.8% of penalties, fifth in league).
Minnesota Impact Players
- Kirill Kaprizov is one of the top offensive options for Minnesota with 91 points (1.3 per game), with 42 goals and 49 assists in 72 games (playing 18:55 per game).
- Mats Zuccarello has amassed 72 points this season, with 22 goals and 50 assists.
- Kevin Fiala is a top contributor on offense for Minnesota with 28 goals and 39 assists.
- Marc-Andre Fleury has a .910 save percentage (24th in the league). He has 1453 saves, and has conceded 143 goals (2.9 goals against average).
Wild Injuries: Jordan Greenway: Day To Day (Upper-body), Jon Merrill: Day To Day (Upper Body), Matt Dumba: Day To Day (Upper Body)
St. Louis Impact Players
- One of St. Louis' top contributing offensive players this season is Vladimir Tarasenko, who has 72 points (31 goals, 41 assists) and plays an average of 17:02 per game.
- Robert Thomas has 71 points (1.1 per game), scoring 18 goals and adding 53 assists.
- Jordan Kyrou's season total of 65 points has come from 23 goals and 42 assists.
- In 36 games, Ville Husso has conceded 83 goals (2.37 goals against average) and has recorded 1021 saves.
Blues Injuries: Tyler Bozak: Out (Lower-body), Mackenzie MacEachern: Out (Upper-body), Scott Perunovich: Out (Wrist)
Blues Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/9/2022
Islanders
W 6-1
Home
-127
4/12/2022
Bruins
W 4-2
Away
+110
4/14/2022
Sabres
W 6-2
Away
-193
4/16/2022
Wild
-
Home
-114
4/17/2022
Predators
-
Away
-
4/19/2022
Bruins
-
Home
-
4/21/2022
Sharks
-
Away
-
Wild Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/10/2022
Kings
W 6-3
Home
-189
4/12/2022
Oilers
W 5-1
Home
-131
4/14/2022
Stars
W 3-2
Away
-125
4/16/2022
Blues
-
Away
-106
4/17/2022
Sharks
-
Home
-
4/19/2022
Canadiens
-
Away
-
4/21/2022
Canucks
-
Home
-
Regional restrictions apply.