How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 26, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) controls the puck against Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) an dcenter Nathan MacKinnon (29) in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Monday's NHL action will see the Minnesota Wild (53-22-7) take the ice against the St. Louis Blues (49-22-11), starting at 9:30 PM ET at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild rank second and the Blues fourth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. St. Louis

Game Day: Monday, May 2, 2022

Monday, May 2, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Xcel Energy Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for Minnesota vs. St. Louis

Date Home Away Result 4/16/2022 Blues Wild 6-5 (F/OT) STL 4/8/2022 Blues Wild 4-3 (F/OT) STL 1/1/2022 Wild Blues 6-4 STL

Minnesota and St. Louis Stats

The Wild are fifth in the league in scoring (3.7 goals per game), and the Blues are 11th defensively (2.9 against).

On average, the Blues post 3.8 goals in a game (third in NHL), and the Wild allow 3.0 (16th).

Minnesota has a +56 goal differential on the season, sixth in the NHL.

St. Louis has a +70 goal differential on the season, third in the NHL.

The Blues have conceded 35 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.1% of penalties), and the Wild have scored 53 power-play goals (successful on 20.5% of opportunities).

The Blues have scored 64 power-play goals (successful on 26.6% of opportunities), and the Wild have conceded 62 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.5% of penalties).

Minnesota Impact Players

One of Minnesota's top offensive players this season is Kirill Kaprizov, who has scored 108 points in 81 games (47 goals and 61 assists).

Kevin Fiala has 33 goals and 51 assists to total 84 points (1.0 per game).

Mats Zuccarello's 79 points this season have come via 24 goals and 55 assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury has a 2.9 goals against average, and 1573 saves. His .908 save percentage ranks 28th in the league.

Wild Injuries: Mats Zuccarello: Day To Day (Lower Body), Marcus Foligno: Day To Day (Lower-body)

St. Louis Impact Players

Vladimir Tarasenko's 34 goals and 48 assists in 75 games for St. Louis add up to 82 total points on the season.

Robert Thomas has helped lead the attack for St. Louis this season with 20 goals and 56 assists.

Jordan Kyrou is a crucial contributor on offense for St. Louis with 27 goals and 48 assists.

Ville Husso has a .919 save percentage (sixth-best in the league). He has 1136 saves, and has allowed 100 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Blues Injuries: Mackenzie MacEachern: Out (Upper-body), Scott Perunovich: Out (Wrist)

Regional restrictions apply.