How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Monday's NHL action will see the Minnesota Wild (53-22-7) take the ice against the St. Louis Blues (49-22-11), starting at 9:30 PM ET at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild rank second and the Blues fourth in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Minnesota vs. St. Louis
- Game Day: Monday, May 2, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Xcel Energy Center
Head-to-head results for Minnesota vs. St. Louis
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
4/16/2022
Blues
Wild
6-5 (F/OT) STL
4/8/2022
Blues
Wild
4-3 (F/OT) STL
1/1/2022
Wild
Blues
6-4 STL
Minnesota and St. Louis Stats
- The Wild are fifth in the league in scoring (3.7 goals per game), and the Blues are 11th defensively (2.9 against).
- On average, the Blues post 3.8 goals in a game (third in NHL), and the Wild allow 3.0 (16th).
- Minnesota has a +56 goal differential on the season, sixth in the NHL.
- St. Louis has a +70 goal differential on the season, third in the NHL.
- The Blues have conceded 35 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.1% of penalties), and the Wild have scored 53 power-play goals (successful on 20.5% of opportunities).
- The Blues have scored 64 power-play goals (successful on 26.6% of opportunities), and the Wild have conceded 62 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.5% of penalties).
Minnesota Impact Players
- One of Minnesota's top offensive players this season is Kirill Kaprizov, who has scored 108 points in 81 games (47 goals and 61 assists).
- Kevin Fiala has 33 goals and 51 assists to total 84 points (1.0 per game).
- Mats Zuccarello's 79 points this season have come via 24 goals and 55 assists.
- Marc-Andre Fleury has a 2.9 goals against average, and 1573 saves. His .908 save percentage ranks 28th in the league.
Wild Injuries: Mats Zuccarello: Day To Day (Lower Body), Marcus Foligno: Day To Day (Lower-body)
St. Louis Impact Players
- Vladimir Tarasenko's 34 goals and 48 assists in 75 games for St. Louis add up to 82 total points on the season.
- Robert Thomas has helped lead the attack for St. Louis this season with 20 goals and 56 assists.
- Jordan Kyrou is a crucial contributor on offense for St. Louis with 27 goals and 48 assists.
- Ville Husso has a .919 save percentage (sixth-best in the league). He has 1136 saves, and has allowed 100 goals (2.6 goals against average).
Blues Injuries: Mackenzie MacEachern: Out (Upper-body), Scott Perunovich: Out (Wrist)
