Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 28, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates his game winning power play goal in overtime against the Calgary Flames with teammates at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Wild (53-22-7) host the St. Louis Blues (49-22-11) during Wednesday's NHL schedule, starting at 9:30 PM ET at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild rank second while the Blues are fourth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. St. Louis

Head-to-head results for Minnesota vs. St. Louis

DateHomeAwayResult

5/2/2022

Wild

Blues

4-0 STL

5/2/2022

Wild

Blues

4-0 STL

4/16/2022

Blues

Wild

6-5 (F/OT) STL

4/8/2022

Blues

Wild

4-3 (F/OT) STL

1/1/2022

Wild

Blues

6-4 STL

Minnesota and St. Louis Stats

  • The Wild are fifth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.7), and the Blues are 11th in goals allowed (2.9).
  • The Blues are third in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.8), and the Wild are 16th in goals conceded (3.0).
  • Minnesota is sixth in the league in goal differential, at +56 (+0.7 per game).
  • St. Louis has a +70 goal differential on the season, third in the league.
  • The Wild have scored 53 power-play goals (18th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blues have conceded 35 goals on power-plays (fifth in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Blues have scored 64 power-play goals (successful on 26.6% of opportunities), and the Wild have conceded 62 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.5% of penalties).

Minnesota Impact Players

  • One of Minnesota's top offensive players this season is Kirill Kaprizov, who has 108 points (47 goals, 61 assists) and plays an average of 19:06 per game.
  • Kevin Fiala has 84 points (1.0 per game), scoring 33 goals and adding 51 assists.
  • Mats Zuccarello has 24 goals and 55 assists for Minnesota.
  • Marc-Andre Fleury has a goals against average of 2.9, and a .908 save percentage (28th in the league).

Wild Injuries: None

St. Louis Impact Players

  • Vladimir Tarasenko's 82 points are pivotal for St. Louis. He has put up 34 goals and 48 assists in 75 games.
  • Robert Thomas has posted 76 total points (1.1 per game) this campaign. He has 20 goals and 56 assists.
  • St. Louis' Jordan Kyrou is among the top offensive players on the team with 75 total points (27 goals and 48 assists).
  • Ville Husso has a .919 save percentage (sixth-best in the league). He has 1136 saves, and has given up 100 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Blues Injuries: Mackenzie MacEachern: Out (Upper-body), Scott Perunovich: Out (Wrist)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
4
2022

St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Regional restrictions apply.
