Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 28, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates his game winning power play goal in overtime against the Calgary Flames with teammates at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Wild (53-22-7) host the St. Louis Blues (49-22-11) during Wednesday's NHL schedule, starting at 9:30 PM ET at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild rank second while the Blues are fourth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. St. Louis

Game Day: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Xcel Energy Center

Head-to-head results for Minnesota vs. St. Louis

Date Home Away Result 5/2/2022 Wild Blues 4-0 STL 5/2/2022 Wild Blues 4-0 STL 4/16/2022 Blues Wild 6-5 (F/OT) STL 4/8/2022 Blues Wild 4-3 (F/OT) STL 1/1/2022 Wild Blues 6-4 STL

Minnesota and St. Louis Stats

The Wild are fifth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.7), and the Blues are 11th in goals allowed (2.9).

The Blues are third in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.8), and the Wild are 16th in goals conceded (3.0).

Minnesota is sixth in the league in goal differential, at +56 (+0.7 per game).

St. Louis has a +70 goal differential on the season, third in the league.

The Wild have scored 53 power-play goals (18th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blues have conceded 35 goals on power-plays (fifth in penalty-kill percentage).

The Blues have scored 64 power-play goals (successful on 26.6% of opportunities), and the Wild have conceded 62 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.5% of penalties).

Minnesota Impact Players

One of Minnesota's top offensive players this season is Kirill Kaprizov, who has 108 points (47 goals, 61 assists) and plays an average of 19:06 per game.

Kevin Fiala has 84 points (1.0 per game), scoring 33 goals and adding 51 assists.

Mats Zuccarello has 24 goals and 55 assists for Minnesota.

Marc-Andre Fleury has a goals against average of 2.9, and a .908 save percentage (28th in the league).

Wild Injuries: None

St. Louis Impact Players

Vladimir Tarasenko's 82 points are pivotal for St. Louis. He has put up 34 goals and 48 assists in 75 games.

Robert Thomas has posted 76 total points (1.1 per game) this campaign. He has 20 goals and 56 assists.

St. Louis' Jordan Kyrou is among the top offensive players on the team with 75 total points (27 goals and 48 assists).

Ville Husso has a .919 save percentage (sixth-best in the league). He has 1136 saves, and has given up 100 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Blues Injuries: Mackenzie MacEachern: Out (Upper-body), Scott Perunovich: Out (Wrist)

