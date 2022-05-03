Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Wild (53-22-7) host the St. Louis Blues (49-22-11) during Wednesday's NHL schedule, starting at 9:30 PM ET at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild rank second while the Blues are fourth in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Minnesota vs. St. Louis
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 4, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Xcel Energy Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Head-to-head results for Minnesota vs. St. Louis
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
5/2/2022
Wild
Blues
4-0 STL
5/2/2022
Wild
Blues
4-0 STL
4/16/2022
Blues
Wild
6-5 (F/OT) STL
4/8/2022
Blues
Wild
4-3 (F/OT) STL
1/1/2022
Wild
Blues
6-4 STL
Minnesota and St. Louis Stats
- The Wild are fifth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.7), and the Blues are 11th in goals allowed (2.9).
- The Blues are third in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.8), and the Wild are 16th in goals conceded (3.0).
- Minnesota is sixth in the league in goal differential, at +56 (+0.7 per game).
- St. Louis has a +70 goal differential on the season, third in the league.
- The Wild have scored 53 power-play goals (18th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blues have conceded 35 goals on power-plays (fifth in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Blues have scored 64 power-play goals (successful on 26.6% of opportunities), and the Wild have conceded 62 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.5% of penalties).
Minnesota Impact Players
- One of Minnesota's top offensive players this season is Kirill Kaprizov, who has 108 points (47 goals, 61 assists) and plays an average of 19:06 per game.
- Kevin Fiala has 84 points (1.0 per game), scoring 33 goals and adding 51 assists.
- Mats Zuccarello has 24 goals and 55 assists for Minnesota.
- Marc-Andre Fleury has a goals against average of 2.9, and a .908 save percentage (28th in the league).
Wild Injuries: None
St. Louis Impact Players
- Vladimir Tarasenko's 82 points are pivotal for St. Louis. He has put up 34 goals and 48 assists in 75 games.
- Robert Thomas has posted 76 total points (1.1 per game) this campaign. He has 20 goals and 56 assists.
- St. Louis' Jordan Kyrou is among the top offensive players on the team with 75 total points (27 goals and 48 assists).
- Ville Husso has a .919 save percentage (sixth-best in the league). He has 1136 saves, and has given up 100 goals (2.6 goals against average).
Blues Injuries: Mackenzie MacEachern: Out (Upper-body), Scott Perunovich: Out (Wrist)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
4
2022
St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)