Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 6, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) controls the puck from St. Louis Blues left wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) during the second period in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

Watch on Tuesday when the St. Louis Blues visit the Minnesota Wild for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. The series is knotted up 2-2. The Wild rank second and the Blues fourth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. St. Louis

Game Day: Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Xcel Energy Center

Head-to-head results for Minnesota vs. St. Louis

Date Home Away Result 5/8/2022 Blues Wild 5-2 STL 5/6/2022 Blues Wild 5-1 MIN 5/4/2022 Wild Blues 6-2 MIN 5/2/2022 Wild Blues 4-0 STL 5/2/2022 Wild Blues 4-0 STL

Minnesota and St. Louis Stats

The Wild score 3.7 goals per game (fifth in NHL), and the Blues are conceding 2.9 (11th).

The Blues are third in the NHL in scoring (3.8 goals per game), and the Wild are 16th defensively (3.0 against).

Minnesota is +56 overall in goal differential this season, sixth in the NHL.

St. Louis is third in the league in terms of goal differential, at +70.

The Wild have scored 53 power-play goals (successful on 20.5% of opportunities), and the Blues have conceded 35 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.1% of penalties).

The Blues have scored 64 power-play goals (on 26.6% of opportunities, second in NHL), and short-handed the Wild have conceded 62 (killing off 76.5% of penalties, 23rd in league).

Minnesota Impact Players

Kirill Kaprizov is Minnesota's top contributor with 108 points. He has 47 goals and 61 assists this season.

Kevin Fiala is another of Minnesota's top contributors through 82 games, with 33 goals and 51 assists.

Mats Zuccarello's season total of 79 points has come from 24 goals and 55 assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury has a goals against average of 2.9, and a .908 save percentage (37th in the league).

Wild Injuries: None

St. Louis Impact Players

Vladimir Tarasenko has scored 34 goals (0.5 per game) and dished out 48 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the St. Louis offense with 82 total points (1.1 per game). He takes 3.1 shots per game, shooting 14.8%.

Robert Thomas has totaled 76 total points (1.1 per game) this campaign. He has 20 goals and 56 assists.

Jordan Kyrou has posted 27 goals on the season, chipping in 48 assists.

Ville Husso has 1136 saves while allowing 100 goals (2.6 goals against average) with a .919 save percentage (15th in the league).

Blues Injuries: Marco Scandella: Day To Day (Lower-body), Mackenzie MacEachern: Out (Upper-body), Torey Krug: Day To Day (Lower Body)

