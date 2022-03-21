Minnesota Wild vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Wild (36-20-4) square off against the Vegas Golden Knights (34-26-4) in NHL play on Monday, starting at 8:00 PM ET at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild sit in fourth place and the Golden Knights are eighth in the Western Conference.
Minnesota and Las Vegas Stats
- The Wild score 3.7 goals per game (220 in 60 games), and the Golden Knights concede 3.0 (193 in 64).
- The Golden Knights are scoring 3.1 goals per game (14th in NHL), and the Wild are conceding 3.2 (22nd).
- Minnesota is +28 overall in terms of goals this season, eighth in the NHL.
- Las Vegas is 15th in the league in goal differential, at +8 (+0.1 per game).
- The Golden Knights have conceded 37 power-play goals (17th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Wild have scored 36 power-play goals (19th in power-play percentage).
- The Golden Knights have scored 31 power-play goals (23rd in league in power-play percentage), and the Wild have conceded 47 while short-handed (25th in penalty-kill percentage).
Minnesota Impact Players
- One of Minnesota's most productive offensive players this season is Kirill Kaprizov, who has 76 points (32 goals, 44 assists) and plays an average of 19:04 per game.
- Mats Zuccarello is another of Minnesota's offensive options, contributing 62 points (19 goals, 43 assists) to the team.
- Kevin Fiala has scored 20 goals and added 35 assists through 60 games for Minnesota.
- Kaapo Kahkonen has a goals against average of 2.9, and a .910 save percentage (22nd in the league).
Wild Injuries: None
Las Vegas Impact Players
- Jonathan Marchessault's 25 goals and 23 assists in 58 games for Las Vegas add up to 48 total points on the season.
- Chandler Stephenson has scored 46 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 15 goals and 31 assists.
- Reilly Smith is a key player on offense for Las Vegas with 16 goals and 22 assists.
- Laurent Brossoit has played 24 games this season, conceding 62 goals (2.9 goals against average) with 526 saves and an .895 save percentage (46th in the league).
Golden Knights Injuries: Jack Eichel: Day To Day (Upper Body), Reilly Smith: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Brayden McNabb: Out (Arm), Ben Hutton: Out (COVID-19)
Regional restrictions apply.
