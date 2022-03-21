Minnesota Wild vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 19, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates against Los Angeles Kings defenseman Austin Strand (71) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Wild (36-20-4) square off against the Vegas Golden Knights (34-26-4) in NHL play on Monday, starting at 8:00 PM ET at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild sit in fourth place and the Golden Knights are eighth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Las Vegas

Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022

Monday, March 21, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Xcel Energy Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Las Vegas

Favorite Spread Total Wild -1.5 6.5

Minnesota and Las Vegas Stats

The Wild score 3.7 goals per game (220 in 60 games), and the Golden Knights concede 3.0 (193 in 64).

The Golden Knights are scoring 3.1 goals per game (14th in NHL), and the Wild are conceding 3.2 (22nd).

Minnesota is +28 overall in terms of goals this season, eighth in the NHL.

Las Vegas is 15th in the league in goal differential, at +8 (+0.1 per game).

The Golden Knights have conceded 37 power-play goals (17th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Wild have scored 36 power-play goals (19th in power-play percentage).

The Golden Knights have scored 31 power-play goals (23rd in league in power-play percentage), and the Wild have conceded 47 while short-handed (25th in penalty-kill percentage).

Minnesota Impact Players

One of Minnesota's most productive offensive players this season is Kirill Kaprizov, who has 76 points (32 goals, 44 assists) and plays an average of 19:04 per game.

Mats Zuccarello is another of Minnesota's offensive options, contributing 62 points (19 goals, 43 assists) to the team.

Kevin Fiala has scored 20 goals and added 35 assists through 60 games for Minnesota.

Kaapo Kahkonen has a goals against average of 2.9, and a .910 save percentage (22nd in the league).

Wild Injuries: None

Las Vegas Impact Players

Jonathan Marchessault's 25 goals and 23 assists in 58 games for Las Vegas add up to 48 total points on the season.

Chandler Stephenson has scored 46 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 15 goals and 31 assists.

Reilly Smith is a key player on offense for Las Vegas with 16 goals and 22 assists.

Laurent Brossoit has played 24 games this season, conceding 62 goals (2.9 goals against average) with 526 saves and an .895 save percentage (46th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Jack Eichel: Day To Day (Upper Body), Reilly Smith: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Brayden McNabb: Out (Arm), Ben Hutton: Out (COVID-19)

Regional restrictions apply.