How to Watch Wild at Blackhawks

The Wild head to Chicago to face the Blackhawks in their final game of the NHL preseason.

The NHL regular season starts Tuesday, and the preseason wraps up Saturday, including a game between the Wild and the Blackhawks.

How to Watch Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks:

Date: Oct. 9, 2021

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Blackhawks are coming off of a down season in which they finished sixth in the Central Division with 55 points. Chicago has signed Seth Jones to an eight-year extension while also adding Jake McCabe as it looks to reverse its fortunes.

Minnesota was a playoff team last season, finishing with 75 points in third place in the West Division. They allowed only 160 goals on the season, which was among the best in the league, led by goalie Cam Talbot.

In the upcoming season, both of these teams will look to make a postseason run. After a first-round exit in the playoffs last season, Minnesota will aim higher this time around.

With the preseason nearing an end and start of the regular season just a few days away, both the Wild and the Blackhawks will look to get a win Saturday and enter the new year with momentum.

Regional restrictions may apply.