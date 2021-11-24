How to Watch Wild at Devils

Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    How to Watch Minnesota Wild at New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Wild travel to New Jersey to take on the Devils, looking to get back to their winning ways after a tough shootout loss.
    The Devils host the Wild and are coming off a 5-3 win over Tampa Bay on Nov. 20. The very next day, the Lightning downed Minnesota 5-4 in a shootout.

    How to Watch Minnesota Wild at New Jersey Devils:

    Date: Nov. 24, 2021

    Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: MSG+

    Watch Minnesota Wild at New Jersey Devils online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    New Jersey recently unveiled new jerseys which mark a fresh era for the Devils, as their rebuilding through the draft has started to bear some fruit. They aren't running away with the Metropolitan Division, but they aren't in the cellar like they've been the last few years either. 

    The Devils' win over the Lightning was a nice bounce-back game after they had lost the last three to all Eastern Conference opponents. New Jersey will host Minnesota who is coming off a loss against the Lightning in a very close shootout where only one goal was scored. 

    The Wild showed resilience as they came back to tie the game after two, two-goal leads but ultimately the defending champions were too much. That hasn't slowed down the Wild much, though, as they still lead the Central Division. 

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Minnesota Wild at New Jersey Devils

    TV CHANNEL: MSG+
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
