How to Watch Wild vs. Kraken

The Seattle Kraken look for their second straight win when they host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

The Kraken snapped a four-match losing streak on Tuesday and picked up their first-ever home win as they defeated the Canadiens 5-1. Seattle used two goals from Brandon Tanev to help the team pick up the historic win. The two goals by Tanev upped his total to five in the first seven matches to lead the team.

How to Watch Minnesota Wild at Seattle Kraken Today:

Game Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1

Live stream Minnesota Wild at Seattle Kraken on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win was just the second for the Kraken as their record now stands at 2-4-1. It hasn't been the start they were hoping for, but they hope a win at home can get them going in the right direction.

Thursday they host the Wild who are coming in winners of five of their first six matches of the year.

Minnesota bounced back from their first loss of the year to beat the Canucks on Tuesday night 3-2. It was the first of three straight on the road and improved Minnesota's record to 5-1 on the year.

The Wild have used a balanced attack to start the year as 14 different players have a goal this year and only four have more than one.

They will look to continue that on Thursday and keep the Kraken from winning their second straight match.

Regional restrictions may apply.