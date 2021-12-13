How to Watch Wild at Golden Knights

In Sunday night NHL action, the Wild will hit the road to take on the Golden Knights in Las Vegas.

The NHL season continues Sunday with a strong slate of games. One of the most intriguing matchups of the day will feature the Wild traveling to Las Vegas to take on the Golden Knights.

How to Watch Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights Today:

Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)

The Wild have a 19-7-1 record so far this season. They have looked like one of the favorites to make a Stanley Cup run. Minnesota lost its last game but had won its last eight games.

On the other side, the Golden Knights sport a 15-11-0 record this year. Vegas has looked the part of a contender as well, although it has some work to do still. In their last outing, the Golden Knights lost to the Flyers after winning three straight games.

Both of these teams have the talent to make a run this season. They also will both look to make a statement with a win tonight.

