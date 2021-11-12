How to Watch Wild at Golden Knights

Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    How to Watch Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Minnesota Wild look to extend their winning streak to five as they travel to Las Vegas to take on the Golden Knights.
    The Wild are leading the Central Division and are tied for the most points (18) in the Western Conference with the Edmonton Oilers. 

    After their last game in October, a tough 4-1 loss against Colorado, they have won their last four games. The Golden Knights are sitting lower in the standings out in the Pacific Division but are only four points back of the leading Oilers. They are coming off a convincing 4-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken after a tough loss in Detroit. 

    How to Watch Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

    Live stream Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Vegas is coming off of an exciting trade for former Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel. The Golden Knights also received a third-round pick in exchange for Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs and draft picks. It was a lot to give up, but the potential with Eichel once he is healthy from a spinal disc injury seems to have tremendous upside. 

    The trade presents an issue, though, when he returns. 

    Vegas is under the salary cap currently, but once Eichel, Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty all return, the Golden Knights will be over. Eventually that will be a good problem to have, as the Golden Knights will be a tremendous force to be reckoned with. In the meantime, their season will be defined with how well they play without those guys. Either way, both of these teams should be staples in this year's playoffs. 

    How To Watch

    November
    11
    2021

    Minnesota Wild vs. Vegas Golden Knights

    TV CHANNEL: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
