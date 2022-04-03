How to Watch Wild at Capitals

On Sunday evening in NHL action, the Wild are set to hit the road to take on the Capitals in Washington D.C.

The 2021-22 NHL regular season is starting to wind down and the playoffs are right around the corner. With that in mind, every team is looking to finish the season strong and many are trying to either improve its playoff seeding or simply get into the postseason. One intriguing matchup to watch tonight will feature the Wild traveling to Washington D.C. to face off against the Capitals.

How to Watch Minnesota Wild at Washington Capitals Today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington

The Wild are 42-20-5 and are very much a contender this season. Minnesota would still like to finish the season strong to stay where its at in the standings and carry momentum into the playoffs. The Wild are fresh off of a 3-1 win over the Hurricanes in their last outing.

The Capitals are also a legitimate playoff team this year. Washington holds a 37-21-10 record and barring a major change, will find its way into the playoffs. The Capitals are coming off of a rough 6-1 beatdown loss at the hands of the Hurricanes.

This should be a very entertaining game for fans to watch. Both the Wild and Capitals are loaded with talent and are fairly evenly matched.

