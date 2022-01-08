Minnesota Wild vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 6, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the first period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Saturday NHL slate features the Washington Capitals (20-6-8) visiting the Minnesota Wild (20-10-2) at Xcel Energy Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Capitals sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The Wild rank sixth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Washington

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Xcel Energy Center

Betting Information for Washington vs. Minnesota

Favorite Spread Total Capitals -1.5 6

Washington and Minnesota Stats

The Capitals are scoring 3.4 goals per game (fifth in league), and the Wild concede 3.1 (19th).

The Wild are third in the league in scoring (3.6 goals per game), and the Capitals are sixth on defense (2.6 against).

Washington is fourth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +29.

Minnesota is +18 overall in terms of goals this season, ninth in the league.

The Capitals have scored 14 power-play goals (successful on 14.0% of opportunities), and the Wild have conceded 23 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.8% of penalties).

The Wild have scored 19 power-play goals (successful on 17.4% of opportunities), and the Capitals have conceded 15 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.8% of penalties).

Washington Impact Players

One of Washington's most productive offensive players this season is Alex Ovechkin, who has 50 points (24 goals, 26 assists) and plays an average of 21:30 per game.

Evgeny Kuznetsov has totaled 33 points (1.0 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 22 assists.

John Carlson's 32 points this season have come via eight goals and 24 assists.

In 20 games, Ilya Samsonov has conceded 48 goals (2.4 per game) and has racked up 471 saves (23.6 per game).

Vitek Vanecek has a .910 save percentage (22nd in the league), and has allowed 38 goals (2.4 per game) while racking up 386 saves (24.1 per game).

Capitals Injuries: Nicklas Backstrom: Out (Illness), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body), T.J. Oshie: Out (Illness)

Minnesota Impact Players

Kirill Kaprizov's 14 goals and 26 assists in 32 games for Minnesota add up to 40 total points on the season.

Ryan Hartman is a key piece of the offense for Minnesota with 28 total points this season. He has scored 15 goals and added 13 assists in 32 games.

Mats Zuccarello is a top player on offense for Minnesota with eight goals and 18 assists.

Cam Talbot has a .909 save percentage (24th in the league), with 710 total saves (29.6 per game), allowing 71 goals (3.0 per game).

Kaapo Kahkonen has a .913 save percentage, making 220 total saves (24.4 per game) and conceding 21 goals (2.3 per game).

Wild Injuries: Nick Bjugstad: Out (Upper body), Jonas Brodin: Day To Day (Lower Body), Jared Spurgeon: Out (Lower-body), Joel Eriksson Ek: Out (Upper body), Kirill Kaprizov: Day To Day (Upper Body), Cam Talbot: Day To Day (Lower Body), Jordan Greenway: Out (Health Protocols), Brandon Duhaime: Out (Health Protocols)

