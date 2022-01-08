Minnesota Wild vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saturday NHL slate features the Washington Capitals (20-6-8) visiting the Minnesota Wild (20-10-2) at Xcel Energy Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Capitals sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The Wild rank sixth in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Minnesota vs. Washington
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Xcel Energy Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Washington vs. Minnesota
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Capitals
-1.5
6
Washington and Minnesota Stats
- The Capitals are scoring 3.4 goals per game (fifth in league), and the Wild concede 3.1 (19th).
- The Wild are third in the league in scoring (3.6 goals per game), and the Capitals are sixth on defense (2.6 against).
- Washington is fourth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +29.
- Minnesota is +18 overall in terms of goals this season, ninth in the league.
- The Capitals have scored 14 power-play goals (successful on 14.0% of opportunities), and the Wild have conceded 23 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.8% of penalties).
- The Wild have scored 19 power-play goals (successful on 17.4% of opportunities), and the Capitals have conceded 15 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.8% of penalties).
Washington Impact Players
- One of Washington's most productive offensive players this season is Alex Ovechkin, who has 50 points (24 goals, 26 assists) and plays an average of 21:30 per game.
- Evgeny Kuznetsov has totaled 33 points (1.0 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 22 assists.
- John Carlson's 32 points this season have come via eight goals and 24 assists.
- In 20 games, Ilya Samsonov has conceded 48 goals (2.4 per game) and has racked up 471 saves (23.6 per game).
- Vitek Vanecek has a .910 save percentage (22nd in the league), and has allowed 38 goals (2.4 per game) while racking up 386 saves (24.1 per game).
Capitals Injuries: Nicklas Backstrom: Out (Illness), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body), T.J. Oshie: Out (Illness)
Minnesota Impact Players
- Kirill Kaprizov's 14 goals and 26 assists in 32 games for Minnesota add up to 40 total points on the season.
- Ryan Hartman is a key piece of the offense for Minnesota with 28 total points this season. He has scored 15 goals and added 13 assists in 32 games.
- Mats Zuccarello is a top player on offense for Minnesota with eight goals and 18 assists.
- Cam Talbot has a .909 save percentage (24th in the league), with 710 total saves (29.6 per game), allowing 71 goals (3.0 per game).
- Kaapo Kahkonen has a .913 save percentage, making 220 total saves (24.4 per game) and conceding 21 goals (2.3 per game).
Wild Injuries: Nick Bjugstad: Out (Upper body), Jonas Brodin: Day To Day (Lower Body), Jared Spurgeon: Out (Lower-body), Joel Eriksson Ek: Out (Upper body), Kirill Kaprizov: Day To Day (Upper Body), Cam Talbot: Day To Day (Lower Body), Jordan Greenway: Out (Health Protocols), Brandon Duhaime: Out (Health Protocols)
Regional restrictions apply.