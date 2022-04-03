Minnesota Wild vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

Mar 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) reaches for the puck as Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) looks on during the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Capitals (37-21-10) take on the Minnesota Wild (41-20-5) as a part of Sunday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Capital One Arena. The Capitals rank eighth in the Eastern Conference with 84 points and the Wild are third in the Western Conference with 87 points.

How to Watch Washington vs. Minnesota

Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022

Sunday, April 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Capital One Arena

Betting Information for Washington vs. Minnesota

Favorite Moneyline Total Capitals -131 6

Washington and Minnesota Stats

The Capitals are scoring 3.2 goals per game (12th in league), and the Wild are conceding 3.1 (19th).

The Wild are fourth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.6), and the Capitals are 12th in goals allowed (2.9).

In terms of goal differential, Washington is +25 on the season (10th in NHL).

Minnesota is +36 overall in terms of goals this season, ninth in the league.

The Wild have conceded 51 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.3% of penalties), and the Capitals have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 19.0% of opportunities).

The Wild have scored 41 power-play goals (18th in league in power-play percentage), and the Capitals have conceded 36 while short-handed (12th in penalty-kill percentage).

Minnesota Impact Players

Kirill Kaprizov has collected 38 goals and 45 assists in 66 games for Minnesota, good for 83 points.

Mats Zuccarello is a leading scorer for Minnesota with 67 total points this season. He has scored 19 goals and added 48 assists in 59 games.

Kevin Fiala has posted 23 goals on the season, chipping in 38 assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury has given up 132 goals (2.9 goals against average) and compiled 1324 saves with a .909 save percentage (26th in the league).

Wild Injuries: Jon Merrill: Out (Upper Body), Matt Boldy: Day To Day (Upper Body)

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin is Washington's leading contributor with 79 points. He has 42 goals and 37 assists this season.

Evgeny Kuznetsov is another of Washington's offensive options, contributing 65 points (22 goals, 43 assists) to the team.

John Carlson's 55 points this season have come via 11 goals and 44 assists.

Vitek Vanecek has conceded 82 goals (2.6 goals against average) and racked up 867 saves with a .914 save percentage (18th in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Nic Dowd: Day To Day (Upper-body), Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye)

