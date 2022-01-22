How to Watch Canadiens at Avalanche

Skip to main content

How to Watch Montreal Canadiens at Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Canadiens travel to Denver to take on the Avalanche looking to score more goals in this rematch.

Just like a real avalanche, there really is no stopping the NHL's Avalanche right now. Many predicted that this club could compete for the Stanley Cup. The beginning of the season didn't really start out that way as the Avs were muddling through the Central Division. 

They started turning it on right before the league shut down due to health and safety issues. Ever since the new year, though, they've been putting it in a whole different gear. They have the third-most points in the league and only have lost once since Jan. 2, which was to the Predators and they still got a point out of it. 

Of course, the Avalanche have stars like Cale Makar, Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog, but it is an unexpected source that has pushed them into a higher stratosphere. Nazem Kadri is leading this team in points and assists and he was awarded his first All-Star appearance at the age of 31 after a long career with Toronto. 

The last time these two played was at the top of December when Colorado won 4-1. The Canadiens aren't having the season they expected after their surprising run to the Stanley Cup Finals last year. They are coming off a loss to Vegas in their last game but they played them close losing 4-3. If they can score like that in this one they have a good shot of keeping up with the Avalanche. 

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Montreal Canadiens at Colorado Avalanche

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
