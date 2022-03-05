How to Watch Canadiens at Oilers in Canada

The Canadiens look to keep up a hot streak as they travel to Edmonton to take on the Oilers on Saturday.

The Canadiens hiring Martin St. Louis as their interim manager has given them the shot in the arm that they've needed all season. After struggling to put much of anything together all season after an appearance in the Stanley Cup Finals, they have found glimmers of hope in these past couple of weeks. St. Louis was hired on Feb. 9 and they initially lost three games in a row. But since then, they have won six of their last seven games. In that streak, three of those wins have been in overtime as they're showing their grit.

How to Watch Montreal Canadiens at Edmonton Oilers in Canada:

Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBC (Toronto)

Arguably their most impressive win of the season came in their last game against the Flames. Other than Montreal, Calgary has been the hottest team in Canada and really the entire league. The Flames have shot up the Pacific standings but their prowess didn't intimidate Montreal, even when it was down 3-1. Ben Chiarot led the comeback as he scored two goals including the game-winner in overtime.

They'll face another tough task when they face off against the Oilers in Edmonton. They also changed their coach on Feb. 10 and it initially put them back on the right track as Edmonton won five straight. The Oilers have gone 2-3 in their last five games and lost a close one in overtime to the Blackhawks.

This will be a battle to see which team's projection has changed the most with their new coach.

