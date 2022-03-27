How to Watch Canadiens at Devils

Skip to main content

How to Watch Montreal Canadiens at New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday night in NHL action, the Canadiens will hit the road to face off against the Devils in New Jersey.

The 2021-22 NHL season is entering a very important stretch for teams with hopes of getting into the playoffs. With the regular season starting to wind down, every single game means so much more for teams in the playoff race. On Sunday night, the Canadiens will travel to New Jersey to take on the Devils.

Coming into today's game, the Canadiens are very much outside the playoff picture with an 18-37-10 record. That simply isn't going to get the job done and this will end up being a squandered season. Montreal will still look to finish the season strong and is coming off of a 4-2 victory over the Maple Leafs.

On the other side of the ice, the Devils are in a very similar situation. New Jersey is just 23-37-5 so far this year and is very unlikely to end up getting into the postseason. Just like the Canadiens, however, the Devils still would like to go out fighting, but ended up losing last game to the Capitals by a final score of 4-3.

Neither of these teams are contending teams, but this should still be a good game to watch. The two squads are evenly matched, which should make for a good hockey game. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the win.

