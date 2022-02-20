How to Watch Canadiens at Islanders

Skip to main content

How to Watch Montreal Canadiens at New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Canadiens and Islanders each broke long losing streaks before they face each other on Sunday afternoon.

Both the Canadiens and Islanders were in the Conference Finals last year in the playoffs. By just looking at the current standings, you would have never been able to guess that. Montreal fired its head coach and named Lightning legend Martin St. Louis as its interim manager. It wasn't the immediate jolt the club needed but Montreal earned its first win under their new coach when it beat the Blues 3-2 in its last game. It happened to also break up the Canadiens' 10-game losing streak. 

It looked like that streak was going to continue to 11 games but Cole Caufield came to save the day. With Montreal down 2-1 with just seconds left, Caufield scored the game-tying goal with just 8.7 seconds left in regulation. If that wasn't enough, he scored the game-winner in overtime to give the Canadiens a much-needed win to celebrate. Look for them to build off of that momentum in their game traveling to Long Island tonight. 

While New York hasn't looked much like itself at all this year, the Islanders did break a three-game losing streak with a big 4-1 victory against Boston on Thursday night. They got a variety of scoring from around the team and Montreal should be on warning because this team can score at any given time even with their struggles. 

These two match up very well this season and this should be a tight game the whole way through. 

