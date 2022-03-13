How to Watch Canadiens at Flyers

The Canadiens and Flyers both look to snap two-game losing streaks on Sunday night when they meet in Philadelphia.

The Canadiens make a quick trip to Philadelphia on Sunday night before they head back home for six straight.

How to Watch Montreal Canadiens at Philadelphia Flyers Today:

Game Date: March 13, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the Montreal Canadiens at Philadelphia Flyers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Montreal is looking to get a big road win and snap a two-game losing streak after losing back-to-back games to the Canucks and Kraken at home.

The Canadiens are now just 15-35-8 on the year as their tough season continues. Montreal got off to a slow start this year and has never been able to get back on track.

Sunday, though, it will look to steal a win against a Flyers team that is also struggling this year.

The Flyers had won two in a row against the Blackhawks and Golden Knights, but two games against the best teams in the NHL have not gone well.

Philadelphia took a two-game road trip to Florida and Carolina and came back with a 6-3 loss to the Panthers and a second straight loss to the Hurricanes 3-1.

The Flyers are now 18-30-10 on the year and are just looking to end the season on a high note as they try and build for the future.

Regional restrictions may apply.