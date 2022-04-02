How to Watch Canadiens at Lightning

Skip to main content

How to Watch Montreal Canadiens at Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday evening in NHL action, the Canadiens will hit the road to take on the Lightning in Tampa Bay.

Who would have thought that the 2021-22 NHL season would have flown by this past? While there are still quite a few games left in the regular season, teams are in the middle of their final push towards the playoffs. One intriguing game to watch tonight will feature the Canadiens traveling to Tampa Bay to take on the Lightning.

How to Watch the Montreal Canadiens at Tampa Bay Lightning Today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NHL Network

Live stream the Montreal Canadiens at Tampa Bay Lightning game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Canadiens have already been eliminated from playoff contention with an 18-39-11 record. It hasn't been a good season for Montreal, but the team would still like to finish the year strong. The Canadiens are fresh off of a shutout 4-0 loss against the Hurricanes in their last game.

On the other side of this matchup, the Lighting are looking like a potential Stanley Cup contender. Tampa Bay holds a 43-18-6 record and will look to finish the season well to get the best seed it possibly can for the playoffs. Last time out, the Lighting ended up beating the Blackhawks by a final score of 5-2.

This should be a fun game to watch. Even though the Lighting are heavily favored to win this game, the Canadiens are not going to go down without a fight. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the victory.

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Montreal Canadiens at Tampa Bay Lightning

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
