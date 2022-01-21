How to Watch Canadiens at Golden Knights

The Golden Knights host the Canadiens on Thursday looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

The Golden Knights have been slumping lately, as they have lost three in a row. They have also had two games postponed in the middle of this run.

How to Watch Montreal Canadiens at Vegas Golden Knights Today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)

Vegas has now lost five of its last six and is in the midst of its worst stretch of hockey since it lost four of five to start the year.

Despite the rough stretch, the Golden Knights are still in first place in the Pacific Division but won't be for long if they continue this slide.

Thursday, they hope a visit from a struggling Canadiens team can get them back on track.

Montreal did win its last game Tuesday at Dallas when it beat the Stars 5-3. The win snapped a six-game losing streak and was its first win since Dec. 16.

The Canadiens are now just 8-25-5 as they continue to struggle a year after making a surprise run to the Stanley Cup Finals.

Thursday night, they will look to win their second straight game for the first time this year and upset the slumping Golden Knights.

