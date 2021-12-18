Montreal Canadiens vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Bruins (14-10-2) visit the Montreal Canadiens (7-21-3) as a part of Saturday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Bell Centre. The Bruins are ninth (with 30 points) and the Canadiens 16th (17 points) in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Montreal vs. Boston
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: Bell Centre
Betting Information for Boston vs. Montreal
Boston and Montreal Stats
- The Bruins are 21st in the league in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Canadiens are 29th on defense (3.5 against).
- The Canadiens are scoring 2.1 goals per game (31st in league), and the Bruins concede 2.6 (sixth).
- Boston is 17th in the NHL in goal differential, at +2 (+0.1 per game).
- Montreal's goal differential is -43 on the season (31st in the NHL).
- The Bruins have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 23.7% of opportunities), and the Canadiens have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (killing off 71.6% of penalties).
- The Bruins have conceded 15 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.0% of penalties), and the Canadiens have scored 11 power-play goals (successful on 12.5% of opportunities).
Boston Impact Players
- One of Boston's top offensive players this season is Brad Marchand, who has scored 27 points in 21 games (11 goals and 16 assists).
- Patrice Bergeron has 23 points (0.9 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 13 assists.
- David Pastrnak has 21 total points for Boston, with eight goals and 13 assists.
- Jeremy Swayman has allowed 32 goals (2.3 per game) and recorded 354 saves (25.3 per game).
- Linus Ullmark has a .922 save percentage (13th in the league). He has 353 saves (29.4 per game), and has conceded 30 goals (2.5 per game).
Bruins Injuries: Jeremy Swayman: Out (COVID-19), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Anton Blidh: Out (COVID-19), Trent Frederic: Out (COVID-19), Patrice Bergeron: Out (COVID-19)
Montreal Impact Players
- Nicholas Suzuki has recorded six goals and 12 assists in 31 games for Montreal, good for 18 points.
- Tyler Toffoli has collected 17 points this season, with five goals and 12 assists.
- Montreal's Jonathan Drouin is among the top offensive players on the team with 15 total points (four goals and 11 assists).
- Jake Allen has allowed 68 goals (3.0 per game) and collected 632 saves (27.5 per game) with a .903 save percentage (34th in the league).
- Samuel Montembeault has an .897 save percentage, recording 200 saves (25.0 per game) and conceding 23 goals (2.9 per game).
Canadiens Injuries: Josh Anderson: Out (Upper body), Christian Dvorak: Out (Lower-body), Joel Edmundson: Out (Undisclosed), Carey Price: Out (Knee), Paul Byron: Out (Lower body), Tyler Toffoli: Out (Hand), Shea Weber: Out (Lower body)
