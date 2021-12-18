Montreal Canadiens vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 14, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates with right wing David Pastrnak (88) after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boston Bruins (14-10-2) visit the Montreal Canadiens (7-21-3) as a part of Saturday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Bell Centre. The Bruins are ninth (with 30 points) and the Canadiens 16th (17 points) in the Eastern Conference.

    How to Watch Montreal vs. Boston

    Betting Information for Boston vs. Montreal

    Boston and Montreal Stats

    • The Bruins are 21st in the league in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Canadiens are 29th on defense (3.5 against).
    • The Canadiens are scoring 2.1 goals per game (31st in league), and the Bruins concede 2.6 (sixth).
    • Boston is 17th in the NHL in goal differential, at +2 (+0.1 per game).
    • Montreal's goal differential is -43 on the season (31st in the NHL).
    • The Bruins have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 23.7% of opportunities), and the Canadiens have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (killing off 71.6% of penalties).
    • The Bruins have conceded 15 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.0% of penalties), and the Canadiens have scored 11 power-play goals (successful on 12.5% of opportunities).

    Boston Impact Players

    • One of Boston's top offensive players this season is Brad Marchand, who has scored 27 points in 21 games (11 goals and 16 assists).
    • Patrice Bergeron has 23 points (0.9 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 13 assists.
    • David Pastrnak has 21 total points for Boston, with eight goals and 13 assists.
    • Jeremy Swayman has allowed 32 goals (2.3 per game) and recorded 354 saves (25.3 per game).
    • Linus Ullmark has a .922 save percentage (13th in the league). He has 353 saves (29.4 per game), and has conceded 30 goals (2.5 per game).

    Bruins Injuries: Jeremy Swayman: Out (COVID-19), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Anton Blidh: Out (COVID-19), Trent Frederic: Out (COVID-19), Patrice Bergeron: Out (COVID-19)

    Montreal Impact Players

    • Nicholas Suzuki has recorded six goals and 12 assists in 31 games for Montreal, good for 18 points.
    • Tyler Toffoli has collected 17 points this season, with five goals and 12 assists.
    • Montreal's Jonathan Drouin is among the top offensive players on the team with 15 total points (four goals and 11 assists).
    • Jake Allen has allowed 68 goals (3.0 per game) and collected 632 saves (27.5 per game) with a .903 save percentage (34th in the league).
    • Samuel Montembeault has an .897 save percentage, recording 200 saves (25.0 per game) and conceding 23 goals (2.9 per game).

    Canadiens Injuries: Josh Anderson: Out (Upper body), Christian Dvorak: Out (Lower-body), Joel Edmundson: Out (Undisclosed), Carey Price: Out (Knee), Paul Byron: Out (Lower body), Tyler Toffoli: Out (Hand), Shea Weber: Out (Lower body)

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens

    TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
