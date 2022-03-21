Montreal Canadiens vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 18, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates his second period goal against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Monday features the Montreal Canadiens (16-36-9) hosting the Boston Bruins (38-19-5) at Bell Centre, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Canadiens rank 16th in the Eastern Conference with 41 points and the Bruins are seventh in the Eastern Conference with 81 points.

How to Watch Montreal vs. Boston

Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022

Monday, March 21, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Bell Centre

Betting Information for Montreal vs. Boston

Montreal and Boston Stats

The Canadiens put up 2.5 goals per game (155 in 61 games), and the Bruins give up 2.7 (169 in 62).

The Bruins score 2.9 goals per game (182 in 62 games), and the Canadiens give up 3.8 (229 in 61).

In terms of goal differential, Montreal is -74 on the season (32nd in league).

Boston is +13 overall in terms of goals this season, 13th in the league.

The Bruins have conceded 36 power-play goals (11th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Canadiens have scored 26 power-play goals (31st in power-play percentage).

The Bruins have scored 43 power-play goals (on 24.7% of opportunities, fourth in NHL), and short-handed the Canadiens have conceded 53 (killing off 74.3% of penalties, 29th in league).

Montreal Impact Players

One of Montreal's top offensive players this season is Nicholas Suzuki, who has 45 points (17 goals, 28 assists) and plays an average of 20:06 per game.

Cole Caufield has racked up 29 points (0.6 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 17 assists.

Rem Pitlick has 12 goals and 16 assists for Montreal.

Samuel Montembeault has a goals against average of 3.7, and a .894 save percentage (45th in the league).

Canadiens Injuries: Ryan Poehling: Out (Upper Body), Carey Price: Out (Knee), Josh Anderson: Day To Day (Lower Body), Kale Clague: Out (Undisclosed), Andrew Hammond: Out (Lower Body), David Savard: Out (Ankle), Shea Weber: Out (Lower body)

Boston Impact Players

David Pastrnak's 61 points are pivotal for Boston. He has 33 goals and 28 assists in 62 games.

Brad Marchand has helped lead the attack for Boston this season with 25 goals and 34 assists.

Taylor Hall is a key player on offense for Boston with 13 goals and 32 assists.

Linus Ullmark has played 31 games this season, conceding 82 goals (2.7 goals against average) with 820 saves and a .909 save percentage (23rd in the league).

Bruins Injuries: Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Patrice Bergeron: Out (Arm)

