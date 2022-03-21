Montreal Canadiens vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Monday features the Montreal Canadiens (16-36-9) hosting the Boston Bruins (38-19-5) at Bell Centre, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Canadiens rank 16th in the Eastern Conference with 41 points and the Bruins are seventh in the Eastern Conference with 81 points.
How to Watch Montreal vs. Boston
- Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: Bell Centre
Betting Information for Montreal vs. Boston
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
-
-
-
Montreal and Boston Stats
- The Canadiens put up 2.5 goals per game (155 in 61 games), and the Bruins give up 2.7 (169 in 62).
- The Bruins score 2.9 goals per game (182 in 62 games), and the Canadiens give up 3.8 (229 in 61).
- In terms of goal differential, Montreal is -74 on the season (32nd in league).
- Boston is +13 overall in terms of goals this season, 13th in the league.
- The Bruins have conceded 36 power-play goals (11th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Canadiens have scored 26 power-play goals (31st in power-play percentage).
- The Bruins have scored 43 power-play goals (on 24.7% of opportunities, fourth in NHL), and short-handed the Canadiens have conceded 53 (killing off 74.3% of penalties, 29th in league).
Montreal Impact Players
- One of Montreal's top offensive players this season is Nicholas Suzuki, who has 45 points (17 goals, 28 assists) and plays an average of 20:06 per game.
- Cole Caufield has racked up 29 points (0.6 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 17 assists.
- Rem Pitlick has 12 goals and 16 assists for Montreal.
- Samuel Montembeault has a goals against average of 3.7, and a .894 save percentage (45th in the league).
Canadiens Injuries: Ryan Poehling: Out (Upper Body), Carey Price: Out (Knee), Josh Anderson: Day To Day (Lower Body), Kale Clague: Out (Undisclosed), Andrew Hammond: Out (Lower Body), David Savard: Out (Ankle), Shea Weber: Out (Lower body)
Boston Impact Players
- David Pastrnak's 61 points are pivotal for Boston. He has 33 goals and 28 assists in 62 games.
- Brad Marchand has helped lead the attack for Boston this season with 25 goals and 34 assists.
- Taylor Hall is a key player on offense for Boston with 13 goals and 32 assists.
- Linus Ullmark has played 31 games this season, conceding 82 goals (2.7 goals against average) with 820 saves and a .909 save percentage (23rd in the league).
Bruins Injuries: Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Patrice Bergeron: Out (Arm)
