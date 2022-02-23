Skip to main content

How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 13, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Buffalo Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson (41) makes a save against Montreal Canadiens left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) as defenseman Mattias Samuelsson (23) defends during the second period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Wednesday features a meeting in Montréal, Québec between the Montreal Canadiens (11-33-7) and Buffalo Sabres (16-27-8) at Bell Centre, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Canadiens rank 16th and the Sabres 13th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Montreal vs. Buffalo

Betting Information for Montreal vs. Buffalo

Canadiens vs Sabres Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Canadiens

-1.5

6

Montreal and Buffalo Stats

  • The Canadiens score 2.3 goals per game (31st in league), and the Sabres concede 3.6 (27th).
  • The Sabres are 23rd in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Canadiens are 32nd in goals allowed (3.8).
  • Montreal is 32nd in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -74.
  • Buffalo has a -45 goal differential on the season, 27th in the NHL.
  • The Canadiens have scored 19 power-play goals (successful on 12.7% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.8% of penalties).
  • The Sabres have scored 27 power-play goals (on 19.6% of opportunities, 16th in NHL), and short-handed the Canadiens have conceded 44 (killing off 74.1% of penalties, 30th in league).

Montreal Impact Players

  • One of Montreal's most productive offensive players this season is Nicholas Suzuki, who has 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists) and plays an average of 20:06 per game.
  • Josh Anderson has 12 goals and nine assists to total 21 points (0.5 per game).
  • Artturi Lehkonen's season total of 20 points has come from seven goals and 13 assists.
  • Samuel Montembeault has conceded 72 goals (3.7 goals against average) and recorded 633 saves with an .898 save percentage (41st in the league).

Canadiens Injuries: Christian Dvorak: Out (Upper Body), Rafael Harvey-Pinard: Out (Health Protocols), Jake Allen: Out (Lower Body), Mathieu Perreault: Out (Lower Body), Joel Armia: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Joel Edmundson: Out (Back), Gianni Fairbrother: Out (COVID-19), Jonathan Drouin: Out (Wrist), Louie Belpedio: Out (COVID-19), Carey Price: Out (Knee), Corey Schueneman: Out (COVID-19), David Savard: Out (Ankle), Shea Weber: Out (Lower body)

Buffalo Impact Players

  • Tage Thompson's 38 points are pivotal for Buffalo. He has 20 goals and 18 assists in 47 games.
  • Jeff Skinner is a key piece of the offense for Buffalo with 36 total points this season. He has scored 20 goals and added 16 assists in 49 games.
  • Rasmus Dahlin's eight goals and 25 assists add up to 33 points this season.
  • Dustin Tokarski has allowed 56 goals (3.4 goals against average) and amassed 514 saves with a .902 save percentage (34th in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Jack Quinn: Out (Lower Body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Lower Body), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

February
23
2022

Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

