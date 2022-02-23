How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Wednesday features a meeting in Montréal, Québec between the Montreal Canadiens (11-33-7) and Buffalo Sabres (16-27-8) at Bell Centre, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Canadiens rank 16th and the Sabres 13th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Montreal vs. Buffalo
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Bell Centre
Betting Information for Montreal vs. Buffalo
Montreal and Buffalo Stats
- The Canadiens score 2.3 goals per game (31st in league), and the Sabres concede 3.6 (27th).
- The Sabres are 23rd in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Canadiens are 32nd in goals allowed (3.8).
- Montreal is 32nd in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -74.
- Buffalo has a -45 goal differential on the season, 27th in the NHL.
- The Canadiens have scored 19 power-play goals (successful on 12.7% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.8% of penalties).
- The Sabres have scored 27 power-play goals (on 19.6% of opportunities, 16th in NHL), and short-handed the Canadiens have conceded 44 (killing off 74.1% of penalties, 30th in league).
Montreal Impact Players
- One of Montreal's most productive offensive players this season is Nicholas Suzuki, who has 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists) and plays an average of 20:06 per game.
- Josh Anderson has 12 goals and nine assists to total 21 points (0.5 per game).
- Artturi Lehkonen's season total of 20 points has come from seven goals and 13 assists.
- Samuel Montembeault has conceded 72 goals (3.7 goals against average) and recorded 633 saves with an .898 save percentage (41st in the league).
Canadiens Injuries: Christian Dvorak: Out (Upper Body), Rafael Harvey-Pinard: Out (Health Protocols), Jake Allen: Out (Lower Body), Mathieu Perreault: Out (Lower Body), Joel Armia: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Joel Edmundson: Out (Back), Gianni Fairbrother: Out (COVID-19), Jonathan Drouin: Out (Wrist), Louie Belpedio: Out (COVID-19), Carey Price: Out (Knee), Corey Schueneman: Out (COVID-19), David Savard: Out (Ankle), Shea Weber: Out (Lower body)
Buffalo Impact Players
- Tage Thompson's 38 points are pivotal for Buffalo. He has 20 goals and 18 assists in 47 games.
- Jeff Skinner is a key piece of the offense for Buffalo with 36 total points this season. He has scored 20 goals and added 16 assists in 49 games.
- Rasmus Dahlin's eight goals and 25 assists add up to 33 points this season.
- Dustin Tokarski has allowed 56 goals (3.4 goals against average) and amassed 514 saves with a .902 save percentage (34th in the league).
Sabres Injuries: Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Jack Quinn: Out (Lower Body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Lower Body), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Undisclosed)
