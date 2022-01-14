Montreal Canadiens vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

Jan 8, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates with the puck behind Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Blackhawks (13-18-5) and the Montreal Canadiens (8-23-4) hit the ice in Chicago, Illinois on January 13, 2022 at United Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET. The Blackhawks rank 14th in the Western Conference with 31 points and the Canadiens are 16th in the Eastern Conference with 20 points.

How to Watch Chicago vs. Montreal

Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022

Thursday, January 13, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: United Center

Betting Information for Chicago vs. Montreal

Favorite Spread Total Blackhawks -1.5 5.5

Chicago and Montreal Stats

On average, the Blackhawks score 2.3 goals in a game (29th in league), and the Canadiens allow 3.5 (27th).

The Canadiens put up 2.2 goals per game (77 in 35 games), and the Blackhawks concede 3.4 (121 in 36).

Chicago is 28th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -37.

Montreal is 31st in the NHL in goal differential, at -47 (-1.3 per game).

The Canadiens have conceded 31 goals while short-handed (killing off 72.8% of penalties), and the Blackhawks have scored 21 power-play goals (successful on 18.1% of opportunities).

The Blackhawks have conceded 26 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.2% of penalties), and the Canadiens have scored 11 power-play goals (successful on 10.5% of opportunities).

Montreal Impact Players

Nicholas Suzuki has totaled seven goals and 12 assists in 35 games for Montreal, good for 19 points.

Tyler Toffoli has racked up 17 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has five goals and 12 assists.

Jonathan Drouin is a top contributor on offense for Montreal with five goals and 11 assists.

Jake Allen has 637 saves while allowing 70 goals (2.9 goals against average) with a .901 save percentage (36th in the league).

Samuel Montembeault has an .895 save percentage, has made 340 saves (28.3 per game), and has given up 40 goals (3.3 per game).

Canadiens Injuries: Rafael Harvey-Pinard: Out (Health Protocols), Josh Anderson: Out (Upper body), Mathieu Perreault: Out (Undisclosed), Kale Clague: Out (Health Protocols), Alexander Romanov: Out (Health Protocols), Cayden Primeau: Out (COVID-19), Joel Edmundson: Out (Undisclosed), Gianni Fairbrother: Out (COVID-19), Louie Belpedio: Out (COVID-19), Alex Belzile: Out (Health Protocols), Carey Price: Out (Knee), Paul Byron: Out (COVID-19), Jake Evans: Out (Health Protocols), Tyler Toffoli: Out (Hand), Shea Weber: Out (Lower body), Jesse Ylonen: Out (Health Protocols)

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane has been vital to Chicago this season, with 31 points in 32 games.

Alex DeBrincat has racked up 29 points (0.8 per game), scoring 23 goals and adding six assists.

Seth Jones' 25 points this season have come via three goals and 22 assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury concedes 2.8 goals per game and racks up 28.3 saves per outing.

Kevin Lankinen has registered an .884 save percentage, conceding 37 goals (3.4 per game) with 282 saves (25.6 per game).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jake McCabe: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Seth Jones: Out (COVID-19 Protocol)

