Montreal Canadiens vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Blackhawks (13-18-5) and the Montreal Canadiens (8-23-4) hit the ice in Chicago, Illinois on January 13, 2022 at United Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET. The Blackhawks rank 14th in the Western Conference with 31 points and the Canadiens are 16th in the Eastern Conference with 20 points.
- Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: United Center
Betting Information for Chicago vs. Montreal
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Blackhawks
-1.5
5.5
Chicago and Montreal Stats
- On average, the Blackhawks score 2.3 goals in a game (29th in league), and the Canadiens allow 3.5 (27th).
- The Canadiens put up 2.2 goals per game (77 in 35 games), and the Blackhawks concede 3.4 (121 in 36).
- Chicago is 28th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -37.
- Montreal is 31st in the NHL in goal differential, at -47 (-1.3 per game).
- The Canadiens have conceded 31 goals while short-handed (killing off 72.8% of penalties), and the Blackhawks have scored 21 power-play goals (successful on 18.1% of opportunities).
- The Blackhawks have conceded 26 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.2% of penalties), and the Canadiens have scored 11 power-play goals (successful on 10.5% of opportunities).
Montreal Impact Players
- Nicholas Suzuki has totaled seven goals and 12 assists in 35 games for Montreal, good for 19 points.
- Tyler Toffoli has racked up 17 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has five goals and 12 assists.
- Jonathan Drouin is a top contributor on offense for Montreal with five goals and 11 assists.
- Jake Allen has 637 saves while allowing 70 goals (2.9 goals against average) with a .901 save percentage (36th in the league).
- Samuel Montembeault has an .895 save percentage, has made 340 saves (28.3 per game), and has given up 40 goals (3.3 per game).
Canadiens Injuries: Rafael Harvey-Pinard: Out (Health Protocols), Josh Anderson: Out (Upper body), Mathieu Perreault: Out (Undisclosed), Kale Clague: Out (Health Protocols), Alexander Romanov: Out (Health Protocols), Cayden Primeau: Out (COVID-19), Joel Edmundson: Out (Undisclosed), Gianni Fairbrother: Out (COVID-19), Louie Belpedio: Out (COVID-19), Alex Belzile: Out (Health Protocols), Carey Price: Out (Knee), Paul Byron: Out (COVID-19), Jake Evans: Out (Health Protocols), Tyler Toffoli: Out (Hand), Shea Weber: Out (Lower body), Jesse Ylonen: Out (Health Protocols)
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane has been vital to Chicago this season, with 31 points in 32 games.
- Alex DeBrincat has racked up 29 points (0.8 per game), scoring 23 goals and adding six assists.
- Seth Jones' 25 points this season have come via three goals and 22 assists.
- Marc-Andre Fleury concedes 2.8 goals per game and racks up 28.3 saves per outing.
- Kevin Lankinen has registered an .884 save percentage, conceding 37 goals (3.4 per game) with 282 saves (25.6 per game).
Blackhawks Injuries: Jake McCabe: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Seth Jones: Out (COVID-19 Protocol)
