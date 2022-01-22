Montreal Canadiens vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

Jan 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates his power play goal scored against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Saturday features the Colorado Avalanche (27-8-3) hosting the Montreal Canadiens (8-25-6) at Ball Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Avalanche sit in first place in the Western Conference with 57 points and the Canadiens are 16th in the Eastern Conference with 22 points.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Montreal

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Ball Arena

Betting Information for Colorado vs. Montreal

Favorite Spread Total Avalanche -1.5 6.5

Colorado and Montreal Stats

Montreal Impact Players

Nicholas Suzuki's seven goals and 15 assists in 39 games for Montreal add up to 22 total points on the season.

Tyler Toffoli has totaled 20 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has seven goals and 13 assists.

Jonathan Drouin has netted five goals on the season, chipping in 14 assists.

Jake Allen has a .901 save percentage (37th in the league), with 637 total saves, allowing 70 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Canadiens Injuries: Rafael Harvey-Pinard: Out (Health Protocols), Joel Armia: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Jake Allen: Out (Lower Body), Mathieu Perreault: Out (Undisclosed), Joel Edmundson: Out (Undisclosed), Gianni Fairbrother: Out (COVID-19), Louie Belpedio: Out (COVID-19), Carey Price: Out (Knee), Paul Byron: Out (COVID-19), Cole Caufield: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Shea Weber: Out (Lower body)

Colorado Impact Players

One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Nazem Kadri, who has 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists) and plays an average of 18:50 per game.

Mikko Rantanen is another of Colorado's offensive options, contributing 48 points (21 goals, 27 assists) to the team.

Nathan MacKinnon has scored nine goals and added 33 assists through 28 games for Colorado.

Darcy Kuemper has allowed 66 goals (2.65 goals against average) and recorded 684 saves.

Avalanche Injuries: Ryan Murray: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jacob MacDonald: Out (Undisclosed), Valeri Nichushkin: Out (COVID-19), Darren Helm: Day To Day (Lower Body), Bowen Byram: Out (Personal), Stefan Matteau: Out (Lower body)

