    •
    December 21, 2021
    How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 19, 2021; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders right wing Oliver Wahlstrom (26) skates across center ice defended by Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

    NHL play on Monday includes the New York Islanders (8-12-5) hosting the Montreal Canadiens (7-21-3) at UBS Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Islanders are 14th in the Eastern Conference (21 points), while the Canadiens are 16th in the Eastern Conference (17 points).

    How to Watch New York vs. Montreal

    Betting Information for New York vs. Montreal

    Islanders vs Canadiens Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Islanders

    -1.5

    5.5

    New York and Montreal Stats

    • The Islanders are 30th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.2), and the Canadiens are 29th in goals allowed (3.5).
    • The Canadiens score 2.1 goals per game (66 in 31 games), and the Islanders give up 2.8 (71 in 25).
    • New York is 25th in the league in goal differential, at -17 (-0.7 per game).
    • Montreal is 31st in the NHL in goal differential, at -43 (-1.4 per game).
    • The Canadiens have conceded 27 power-play goals (29th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Islanders have scored 11 power-play goals (26th in power-play percentage).
    • The Islanders have conceded 12 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.6% of penalties), and the Canadiens have scored 11 power-play goals (successful on 12.5% of opportunities).

    Montreal Impact Players

    • Nicholas Suzuki has scored six goals (0.2 per game) and collected 12 assists (0.4 per game), fueling the Montreal offense with 18 total points (0.6 per game). He averages 2.2 shots per game, shooting 8.8%.
    • Tyler Toffoli has helped lead the offense for Montreal this season with five goals and 12 assists.
    • Montreal's Jonathan Drouin is among the leaders on the team with 15 total points (four goals and 11 assists).
    • Jake Allen has 632 saves (27.5 per game) while giving up 68 goals (3.0 per game) with a .903 save percentage (33rd in the league).
    • Samuel Montembeault has an .897 save percentage, has recorded 200 saves (25.0 per game), and has allowed 23 goals (2.9 per game).

    Canadiens Injuries: Artturi Lehkonen: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Josh Anderson: Out (Upper body), Mathieu Perreault: Out (Undisclosed), Christian Dvorak: Out (Lower-body), Joel Edmundson: Out (Undisclosed), Joel Armia: Out (Undisclosed), Carey Price: Out (Knee), Paul Byron: Out (Lower body), Tyler Toffoli: Out (Hand), Shea Weber: Out (Lower body)

    New York Impact Players

    • Mathew Barzal is one of New York's top contributors (17 total points), having registered five goals and 12 assists.
    • Oliver Wahlstrom is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 13 points (eight goals, five assists) to the team.
    • Brock Nelson has scored nine goals and added three assists through 19 games for New York.
    • Ilya Sorokin has allowed 43 goals (2.3 per game) and racked up 541 saves (28.5 per game).
    • Semyon Varlamov has conceded 23 goals (2.9 per game) and racked up 207 saves (25.9 per game) with a .900 save percentage.

    Islanders Injuries: Robin Salo: Out (COVID-19), Mathew Barzal: Out (COVID-19), Matt Martin: Out (COVID-19), Kyle Palmieri: Day To Day (Lower Body), Ryan Pulock: Out (Lower Body)

    How To Watch

    December
    20
    2021

    Montreal Canadiens at New York Islanders

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
