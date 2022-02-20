Montreal Canadiens vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sunday NHL slate features the New York Islanders (18-20-6) hosting the Montreal Canadiens (9-33-7) at UBS Arena, starting at 2:00 PM ET. The Islanders are 11th and the Canadiens 16th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New York vs. Montreal
- Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: UBS Arena
Betting Information for New York vs. Montreal
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Islanders
-1.5
5.5
New York and Montreal Stats
- The Islanders score 2.4 goals per game (108 in 44 games), and the Canadiens concede 3.9 (189 in 49).
- The Canadiens are 31st in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.3), and the Islanders are fifth in goals conceded (2.7).
- New York is -12 overall in terms of goals this season, 21st in the league.
- Montreal has a -77 goal differential on the season, 32nd in the NHL.
- The Canadiens have conceded 43 goals while short-handed (killing off 73.8% of penalties), and the Islanders have scored 21 power-play goals (successful on 18.6% of opportunities).
- The Islanders have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.4% of penalties), and the Canadiens have scored 19 power-play goals (successful on 13.0% of opportunities).
Montreal Impact Players
- Nicholas Suzuki's 28 points are pivotal for Montreal. He has nine goals and 19 assists in 49 games.
- Artturi Lehkonen is a key piece of the offense for Montreal with 20 total points this season. He has scored seven goals and added 13 assists in 46 games.
- Montreal's Jonathan Drouin is among the leaders on the team with 19 total points (five goals and 14 assists).
- Samuel Montembeault has 598 saves while giving up 70 goals (3.8 goals against average) with an .895 save percentage (45th in the league).
Canadiens Injuries: Christian Dvorak: Out (Upper Body), Rafael Harvey-Pinard: Out (Health Protocols), Jake Allen: Out (Lower Body), Mathieu Perreault: Out (Lower Body), Joel Armia: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Joel Edmundson: Out (Back), Gianni Fairbrother: Out (COVID-19), Jonathan Drouin: Out (Wrist), Louie Belpedio: Out (COVID-19), Carey Price: Out (Knee), Corey Schueneman: Out (COVID-19), David Savard: Out (Ankle), Shea Weber: Out (Lower body)
New York Impact Players
- Mathew Barzal is one of New York's leading contributors (33 total points), having put up 12 goals and 21 assists.
- Brock Nelson has racked up 25 points (0.7 per game), scoring 16 goals and adding nine assists.
- Noah Dobson's season total of 22 points has come from eight goals and 14 assists.
- Semyon Varlamov has a 2.6 goals against average, and 383 saves. His .916 save percentage ranks 16th in the league.
Islanders Injuries: Oliver Wahlstrom: Day To Day (Upper Body), Semyon Varlamov: Out (Health Protocols)
