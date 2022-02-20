Montreal Canadiens vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 15, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) controls the puck behind the net as Buffalo Sabres defenseman Henri Jokiharju (10) defends during the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The Sunday NHL slate features the New York Islanders (18-20-6) hosting the Montreal Canadiens (9-33-7) at UBS Arena, starting at 2:00 PM ET. The Islanders are 11th and the Canadiens 16th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Montreal

Betting Information for New York vs. Montreal

Islanders vs Canadiens Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Islanders

-1.5

5.5

New York and Montreal Stats

  • The Islanders score 2.4 goals per game (108 in 44 games), and the Canadiens concede 3.9 (189 in 49).
  • The Canadiens are 31st in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.3), and the Islanders are fifth in goals conceded (2.7).
  • New York is -12 overall in terms of goals this season, 21st in the league.
  • Montreal has a -77 goal differential on the season, 32nd in the NHL.
  • The Canadiens have conceded 43 goals while short-handed (killing off 73.8% of penalties), and the Islanders have scored 21 power-play goals (successful on 18.6% of opportunities).
  • The Islanders have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.4% of penalties), and the Canadiens have scored 19 power-play goals (successful on 13.0% of opportunities).

Montreal Impact Players

  • Nicholas Suzuki's 28 points are pivotal for Montreal. He has nine goals and 19 assists in 49 games.
  • Artturi Lehkonen is a key piece of the offense for Montreal with 20 total points this season. He has scored seven goals and added 13 assists in 46 games.
  • Montreal's Jonathan Drouin is among the leaders on the team with 19 total points (five goals and 14 assists).
  • Samuel Montembeault has 598 saves while giving up 70 goals (3.8 goals against average) with an .895 save percentage (45th in the league).

Canadiens Injuries: Christian Dvorak: Out (Upper Body), Rafael Harvey-Pinard: Out (Health Protocols), Jake Allen: Out (Lower Body), Mathieu Perreault: Out (Lower Body), Joel Armia: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Joel Edmundson: Out (Back), Gianni Fairbrother: Out (COVID-19), Jonathan Drouin: Out (Wrist), Louie Belpedio: Out (COVID-19), Carey Price: Out (Knee), Corey Schueneman: Out (COVID-19), David Savard: Out (Ankle), Shea Weber: Out (Lower body)

New York Impact Players

  • Mathew Barzal is one of New York's leading contributors (33 total points), having put up 12 goals and 21 assists.
  • Brock Nelson has racked up 25 points (0.7 per game), scoring 16 goals and adding nine assists.
  • Noah Dobson's season total of 22 points has come from eight goals and 14 assists.
  • Semyon Varlamov has a 2.6 goals against average, and 383 saves. His .916 save percentage ranks 16th in the league.

Islanders Injuries: Oliver Wahlstrom: Day To Day (Upper Body), Semyon Varlamov: Out (Health Protocols)

How To Watch

February
20
2022

Montreal Canadiens at New York Islanders

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
