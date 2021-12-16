Nov 26, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson (78) falls down as Montreal Canadiens right wing Tyler Toffoli (73) jumps over him and tries to control the puck during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Flyers (11-12-4) visit the Montreal Canadiens (6-21-3) as a part of Thursday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Bell Centre. The Flyers rank 11th and the Canadiens 16th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Montreal vs. Philadelphia

Game Day: Thursday, December 16, 2021

Thursday, December 16, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Bell Centre

Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Montreal

Favorite Spread Total Flyers -1.5 5.5

Philadelphia and Montreal Stats

The Flyers are scoring 2.6 goals per game (25th in league), and the Canadiens concede 3.6 (30th).

On average, the Canadiens score 2.1 goals in a game (30th in NHL), and the Flyers allow 3.2 (22nd).

In terms of goal differential, Philadelphia is -16 on the season (24th in league).

Montreal is 31st in the league in terms of goal differential, at -43.

On the power play, the Flyers have scored 13 goals (on 16.7% of opportunities, 27th in NHL), and short-handed the Canadiens have conceded 27 (killing off 71.0% of penalties, 29th in league).

The Canadiens have scored 11 power-play goals (30th in league in power-play percentage), and the Flyers have conceded 17 while short-handed (15th in penalty-kill percentage).

Philadelphia Impact Players

Claude Giroux is one of Philadelphia's top contributors (24 total points), having amassed 10 goals and 14 assists.

Cam Atkinson has 19 points (0.7 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding seven assists.

Sean Couturier has 16 total points for Philadelphia, with six goals and 10 assists.

Carter Hart has conceded 49 goals (2.7 per game) and recorded 530 saves (29.4 per game) with a .915 save percentage (20th in the league).

Martin Jones has conceded 32 goals (3.2 per game) and recorded 315 saves (31.5 per game) with a .908 save percentage (26th in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Derick Brassard: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Joel Farabee: Out (Shoulder), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Montreal Impact Players

Nicholas Suzuki has scored six goals (0.2 per game) and dished out 12 assists (0.4 per game), contributing to the Montreal offense with 18 total points (0.6 per game). He takes 2.3 shots per game, shooting 8.8%.

Tyler Toffoli has collected 17 points this season, with five goals and 12 assists.

Jonathan Drouin has 15 points so far, including four goals and 11 assists.

Jake Allen has a .903 save percentage (33rd in the league). He has 632 saves (27.5 per game), and has given up 68 goals (3.0 per game).

Samuel Montembeault has an .897 save percentage, has recorded 200 saves (25.0 per game), and has conceded 23 goals (2.9 per game).

Canadiens Injuries: Josh Anderson: Out (Upper body), Christian Dvorak: Out (Lower-body), Joel Edmundson: Out (Undisclosed), Carey Price: Out (Knee), Paul Byron: Out (Lower body), Tyler Toffoli: Out (Hand), Shea Weber: Out (Lower body)

