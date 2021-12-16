Skip to main content
    •
    December 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 26, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson (78) falls down as Montreal Canadiens right wing Tyler Toffoli (73) jumps over him and tries to control the puck during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 26, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson (78) falls down as Montreal Canadiens right wing Tyler Toffoli (73) jumps over him and tries to control the puck during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

    The Philadelphia Flyers (11-12-4) visit the Montreal Canadiens (6-21-3) as a part of Thursday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Bell Centre. The Flyers rank 11th and the Canadiens 16th in the Eastern Conference.

    How to Watch Montreal vs. Philadelphia

    • Game Day: Thursday, December 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Bell Centre
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Montreal

    Flyers vs Canadiens Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Flyers

    -1.5

    5.5

    Philadelphia and Montreal Stats

    • The Flyers are scoring 2.6 goals per game (25th in league), and the Canadiens concede 3.6 (30th).
    • On average, the Canadiens score 2.1 goals in a game (30th in NHL), and the Flyers allow 3.2 (22nd).
    • In terms of goal differential, Philadelphia is -16 on the season (24th in league).
    • Montreal is 31st in the league in terms of goal differential, at -43.
    • On the power play, the Flyers have scored 13 goals (on 16.7% of opportunities, 27th in NHL), and short-handed the Canadiens have conceded 27 (killing off 71.0% of penalties, 29th in league).
    • The Canadiens have scored 11 power-play goals (30th in league in power-play percentage), and the Flyers have conceded 17 while short-handed (15th in penalty-kill percentage).

    Philadelphia Impact Players

    • Claude Giroux is one of Philadelphia's top contributors (24 total points), having amassed 10 goals and 14 assists.
    • Cam Atkinson has 19 points (0.7 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding seven assists.
    • Sean Couturier has 16 total points for Philadelphia, with six goals and 10 assists.
    • Carter Hart has conceded 49 goals (2.7 per game) and recorded 530 saves (29.4 per game) with a .915 save percentage (20th in the league).
    • Martin Jones has conceded 32 goals (3.2 per game) and recorded 315 saves (31.5 per game) with a .908 save percentage (26th in the league).

    Flyers Injuries: Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Derick Brassard: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Joel Farabee: Out (Shoulder), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

    Montreal Impact Players

    • Nicholas Suzuki has scored six goals (0.2 per game) and dished out 12 assists (0.4 per game), contributing to the Montreal offense with 18 total points (0.6 per game). He takes 2.3 shots per game, shooting 8.8%.
    • Tyler Toffoli has collected 17 points this season, with five goals and 12 assists.
    • Jonathan Drouin has 15 points so far, including four goals and 11 assists.
    • Jake Allen has a .903 save percentage (33rd in the league). He has 632 saves (27.5 per game), and has given up 68 goals (3.0 per game).
    • Samuel Montembeault has an .897 save percentage, has recorded 200 saves (25.0 per game), and has conceded 23 goals (2.9 per game).

    Canadiens Injuries: Josh Anderson: Out (Upper body), Christian Dvorak: Out (Lower-body), Joel Edmundson: Out (Undisclosed), Carey Price: Out (Knee), Paul Byron: Out (Lower body), Tyler Toffoli: Out (Hand), Shea Weber: Out (Lower body)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    16
    2021

    Philadelphia Flyers at Montreal Canadiens

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 14, 2021; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson (72) skates away from Winnipeg Jets defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) during the third period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Minnesota Wild vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) looks to score as Los Angeles Kings defenseman Matt Roy (3) and goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) defend the net in the third period of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Buffalo Sabres vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Dillon Brooks (24) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Christian Wood (35) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) reacts after being fouled at the basket by Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    2 minutes ago
    suns
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards at Suns

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Dillon Brooks (24) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Christian Wood (35) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (left) and Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul talk during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates with right wing David Pastrnak (88) after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Boston Bruins vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Islanders right wing Oliver Wahlstrom (26) skates with the puck during the third period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New York Islanders vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy