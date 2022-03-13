Montreal Canadiens vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 12, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Derick Brassard (19) celebrates his goal with center Claude Giroux (28) and right wing Cam Atkinson (89) against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Flyers (18-29-10) host the Montreal Canadiens (15-35-7) as a part of Sunday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers rank 14th with 46 points and the Canadiens are 16th with 37 points in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Montreal

Game Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022

Sunday, March 13, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Montreal

Favorite Spread Total Flyers -1.5 6

Philadelphia and Montreal Stats

On average, the Flyers post 2.5 goals in a game (31st in league), and the Canadiens concede 3.7 (32nd).

On average, the Canadiens score 2.5 goals in a game (32nd in league), and the Flyers concede 3.4 (24th).

Philadelphia has a -51 goal differential on the season, 27th in the NHL.

Montreal is 32nd in the league in goal differential, at -71 (-1.2 per game).

The Flyers have scored 23 power-play goals (30th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Canadiens have conceded 51 goals on power-plays (30th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Canadiens have scored 23 power-play goals (31st in league in power-play percentage), and the Flyers have conceded 41 while short-handed (27th in penalty-kill percentage).

Montreal Impact Players

Nicholas Suzuki's 13 goals and 27 assists in 58 games for Montreal add up to 40 total points on the season.

Artturi Lehkonen is one of the top contributors for Montreal with 28 total points (0.5 per game), with 13 goals and 15 assists in 55 games.

Montreal's Rem Pitlick is among the leaders on the team with 24 total points (11 goals and 13 assists).

Samuel Montembeault has an .897 save percentage (44th in the league), with 737 total saves, conceding 85 goals (3.7 goals against average).

Canadiens Injuries: Christian Dvorak: Out (Upper Body), Jake Allen: Out (Lower Body), Jonathan Drouin: Out (Wrist), Carey Price: Out (Knee), Kale Clague: Out (Undisclosed), Andrew Hammond: Out (Lower Body), David Savard: Out (Ankle), Shea Weber: Out (Lower body)

Philadelphia Impact Players

Cam Atkinson is Philadelphia's top contributor with 43 points. He has 21 goals and 22 assists this season.

Claude Giroux has 17 goals and 23 assists to total 40 points (0.7 per game).

Travis Konecny has scored 10 goals and added 24 assists through 56 games for Philadelphia.

In 22 games, Martin Jones has conceded 69 goals (3.49 goals against average) and has racked up 604 saves.

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Scott Laughton: Day To Day (Head), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

