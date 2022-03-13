Montreal Canadiens vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Flyers (18-29-10) host the Montreal Canadiens (15-35-7) as a part of Sunday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers rank 14th with 46 points and the Canadiens are 16th with 37 points in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Montreal
- Game Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Montreal
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Flyers
-1.5
6
Philadelphia and Montreal Stats
- On average, the Flyers post 2.5 goals in a game (31st in league), and the Canadiens concede 3.7 (32nd).
- On average, the Canadiens score 2.5 goals in a game (32nd in league), and the Flyers concede 3.4 (24th).
- Philadelphia has a -51 goal differential on the season, 27th in the NHL.
- Montreal is 32nd in the league in goal differential, at -71 (-1.2 per game).
- The Flyers have scored 23 power-play goals (30th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Canadiens have conceded 51 goals on power-plays (30th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Canadiens have scored 23 power-play goals (31st in league in power-play percentage), and the Flyers have conceded 41 while short-handed (27th in penalty-kill percentage).
Montreal Impact Players
- Nicholas Suzuki's 13 goals and 27 assists in 58 games for Montreal add up to 40 total points on the season.
- Artturi Lehkonen is one of the top contributors for Montreal with 28 total points (0.5 per game), with 13 goals and 15 assists in 55 games.
- Montreal's Rem Pitlick is among the leaders on the team with 24 total points (11 goals and 13 assists).
- Samuel Montembeault has an .897 save percentage (44th in the league), with 737 total saves, conceding 85 goals (3.7 goals against average).
Canadiens Injuries: Christian Dvorak: Out (Upper Body), Jake Allen: Out (Lower Body), Jonathan Drouin: Out (Wrist), Carey Price: Out (Knee), Kale Clague: Out (Undisclosed), Andrew Hammond: Out (Lower Body), David Savard: Out (Ankle), Shea Weber: Out (Lower body)
Philadelphia Impact Players
- Cam Atkinson is Philadelphia's top contributor with 43 points. He has 21 goals and 22 assists this season.
- Claude Giroux has 17 goals and 23 assists to total 40 points (0.7 per game).
- Travis Konecny has scored 10 goals and added 24 assists through 56 games for Philadelphia.
- In 22 games, Martin Jones has conceded 69 goals (3.49 goals against average) and has racked up 604 saves.
Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Scott Laughton: Day To Day (Head), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)
