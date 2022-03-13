Montreal Canadiens vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 12, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Derick Brassard (19) celebrates his goal with center Claude Giroux (28) and right wing Cam Atkinson (89) against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 12, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Derick Brassard (19) celebrates his goal with center Claude Giroux (28) and right wing Cam Atkinson (89) against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Flyers (18-29-10) host the Montreal Canadiens (15-35-7) as a part of Sunday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers rank 14th with 46 points and the Canadiens are 16th with 37 points in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Montreal

  • Game Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Montreal

Flyers vs Canadiens Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Flyers

-1.5

6

Philadelphia and Montreal Stats

  • On average, the Flyers post 2.5 goals in a game (31st in league), and the Canadiens concede 3.7 (32nd).
  • On average, the Canadiens score 2.5 goals in a game (32nd in league), and the Flyers concede 3.4 (24th).
  • Philadelphia has a -51 goal differential on the season, 27th in the NHL.
  • Montreal is 32nd in the league in goal differential, at -71 (-1.2 per game).
  • The Flyers have scored 23 power-play goals (30th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Canadiens have conceded 51 goals on power-plays (30th in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Canadiens have scored 23 power-play goals (31st in league in power-play percentage), and the Flyers have conceded 41 while short-handed (27th in penalty-kill percentage).

Montreal Impact Players

  • Nicholas Suzuki's 13 goals and 27 assists in 58 games for Montreal add up to 40 total points on the season.
  • Artturi Lehkonen is one of the top contributors for Montreal with 28 total points (0.5 per game), with 13 goals and 15 assists in 55 games.
  • Montreal's Rem Pitlick is among the leaders on the team with 24 total points (11 goals and 13 assists).
  • Samuel Montembeault has an .897 save percentage (44th in the league), with 737 total saves, conceding 85 goals (3.7 goals against average).

Canadiens Injuries: Christian Dvorak: Out (Upper Body), Jake Allen: Out (Lower Body), Jonathan Drouin: Out (Wrist), Carey Price: Out (Knee), Kale Clague: Out (Undisclosed), Andrew Hammond: Out (Lower Body), David Savard: Out (Ankle), Shea Weber: Out (Lower body)

Philadelphia Impact Players

  • Cam Atkinson is Philadelphia's top contributor with 43 points. He has 21 goals and 22 assists this season.
  • Claude Giroux has 17 goals and 23 assists to total 40 points (0.7 per game).
  • Travis Konecny has scored 10 goals and added 24 assists through 56 games for Philadelphia.
  • In 22 games, Martin Jones has conceded 69 goals (3.49 goals against average) and has racked up 604 saves.

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Scott Laughton: Day To Day (Head), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
13
2022

Montreal Canadiens at Philadelphia Flyers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17885840
NHL

How to Watch Canadiens at Flyers

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
USATSI_17876962
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights at Blue Jackets

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
Mar 7, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Jakub Voracek (93) skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gaelen Morse-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Derick Brassard (19) celebrates his goal with center Claude Giroux (28) and right wing Cam Atkinson (89) against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Montreal Canadiens vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 10, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Robert Hagg (8) clears the puck as Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) looks to go after the puck during the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Montreal Canadiens forward Artturi Lehkonen (62) and forward Jake Evans (71) celebrate Lehkonen s goal against the Vancouver Canucks in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
USATSI_17877130
NBA

How to Watch Pacers at Hawks

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
USATSI_17875700
NBA

How to Watch Rockets at Pelicans

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
ja morant grizzlies
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Thunder

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy