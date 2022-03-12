Montreal Canadiens vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's NHL slate will see the Montreal Canadiens (15-35-7) hit the ice against the Seattle Kraken (17-37-6), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Bell Centre. The Canadiens rank 16th in the Eastern Conference (37 points), while the Kraken are 16th in the Western Conference (40 points).
How to Watch Montreal vs. Seattle
- Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: Bell Centre
Betting Information for Montreal vs. Seattle
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Canadiens
-1.5
6
Montreal and Seattle Stats
- On average, the Canadiens post 2.5 goals in a game (32nd in NHL), and the Kraken concede 3.6 (29th).
- The Kraken are scoring 2.6 goals per game (29th in league), and the Canadiens are conceding 3.7 (32nd).
- Montreal is -71 overall in terms of goals this season, 32nd in the league.
- Seattle has a -62 goal differential on the season, 30th in the league.
- The Canadiens have scored 23 power-play goals (31st in league in power-play percentage), and the Kraken have conceded 41 goals on power-plays (29th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Canadiens have conceded 51 goals while short-handed (killing off 73.6% of penalties), and the Kraken have scored 24 power-play goals (successful on 14.8% of opportunities).
Montreal Impact Players
- Nicholas Suzuki is one of Montreal's leading contributors (40 total points), having put up 13 goals and 27 assists.
- Artturi Lehkonen has 13 goals and 15 assists to total 28 points (0.5 per game).
- Josh Anderson has 15 goals and nine assists for Montreal.
- In 28 games, Samuel Montembeault has conceded 85 goals (3.68 goals against average) and has racked up 737 saves.
Canadiens Injuries: Christian Dvorak: Out (Upper Body), Jake Allen: Out (Lower Body), Jonathan Drouin: Out (Wrist), Carey Price: Out (Knee), Kale Clague: Out (Undisclosed), Andrew Hammond: Out (Lower Body), David Savard: Out (Ankle), Shea Weber: Out (Lower body)
Seattle Impact Players
- Jared McCann's 22 goals and 12 assists in 52 games for Seattle add up to 34 total points on the season.
- Yanni Gourde is one of the top contributors for Seattle with 34 total points (0.7 per game), with 12 goals and 22 assists in 52 games.
- Jordan Eberle has 34 points so far, including 15 goals and 19 assists.
- Philipp Grubauer has 1005 saves while allowing 128 goals (3.2 goals against average) with an .887 save percentage (48th in the league).
Kraken Injuries: Joonas Donskoi: Out (Undisclosed), Alexander Wennberg: Day To Day (Upper-body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)
