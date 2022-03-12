Montreal Canadiens vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 10, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators goalie Anton Forsberg (31) makes a save in front of Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's NHL slate will see the Montreal Canadiens (15-35-7) hit the ice against the Seattle Kraken (17-37-6), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Bell Centre. The Canadiens rank 16th in the Eastern Conference (37 points), while the Kraken are 16th in the Western Conference (40 points).

How to Watch Montreal vs. Seattle

Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Bell Centre

Bell Centre Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Montreal vs. Seattle

Favorite Spread Total Canadiens -1.5 6

Montreal and Seattle Stats

On average, the Canadiens post 2.5 goals in a game (32nd in NHL), and the Kraken concede 3.6 (29th).

The Kraken are scoring 2.6 goals per game (29th in league), and the Canadiens are conceding 3.7 (32nd).

Montreal is -71 overall in terms of goals this season, 32nd in the league.

Seattle has a -62 goal differential on the season, 30th in the league.

The Canadiens have scored 23 power-play goals (31st in league in power-play percentage), and the Kraken have conceded 41 goals on power-plays (29th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Canadiens have conceded 51 goals while short-handed (killing off 73.6% of penalties), and the Kraken have scored 24 power-play goals (successful on 14.8% of opportunities).

Montreal Impact Players

Nicholas Suzuki is one of Montreal's leading contributors (40 total points), having put up 13 goals and 27 assists.

Artturi Lehkonen has 13 goals and 15 assists to total 28 points (0.5 per game).

Josh Anderson has 15 goals and nine assists for Montreal.

In 28 games, Samuel Montembeault has conceded 85 goals (3.68 goals against average) and has racked up 737 saves.

Canadiens Injuries: Christian Dvorak: Out (Upper Body), Jake Allen: Out (Lower Body), Jonathan Drouin: Out (Wrist), Carey Price: Out (Knee), Kale Clague: Out (Undisclosed), Andrew Hammond: Out (Lower Body), David Savard: Out (Ankle), Shea Weber: Out (Lower body)

Seattle Impact Players

Jared McCann's 22 goals and 12 assists in 52 games for Seattle add up to 34 total points on the season.

Yanni Gourde is one of the top contributors for Seattle with 34 total points (0.7 per game), with 12 goals and 22 assists in 52 games.

Jordan Eberle has 34 points so far, including 15 goals and 19 assists.

Philipp Grubauer has 1005 saves while allowing 128 goals (3.2 goals against average) with an .887 save percentage (48th in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Joonas Donskoi: Out (Undisclosed), Alexander Wennberg: Day To Day (Upper-body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.