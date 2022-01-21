Montreal Canadiens vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) skates ahead of Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during an overtime period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Vegas Golden Knights (23-15-2) square off against the Montreal Canadiens (9-24-5) during Thursday's NHL schedule, starting at 10:00 PM ET at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights rank fourth in the Western Conference with 48 points and the Canadiens are 16th in the Eastern Conference with 23 points.

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Montreal

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: T-Mobile Arena
Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Montreal

Golden Knights vs Canadiens Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Golden Knights

-1.5

6

Las Vegas and Montreal Stats

  • On average, the Golden Knights put up 3.5 goals in a game (fourth in league), and the Canadiens give up 3.6 (28th).
  • The Canadiens put up 2.3 goals per game (86 in 38 games), and the Golden Knights give up 3.0 (121 in 40).
  • Las Vegas is 12th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +17.
  • Montreal has a -49 goal differential on the season, 31st in the league.
  • The Canadiens have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.6% of penalties), and the Golden Knights have scored 21 power-play goals (successful on 20.6% of opportunities).
  • The Golden Knights have conceded 24 goals while short-handed (24th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Canadiens have scored 14 power-play goals (32nd in power-play percentage).

Montreal Impact Players

  • Nicholas Suzuki's 21 points are pivotal for Montreal. He has seven goals and 14 assists in 38 games.
  • Tyler Toffoli has racked up 19 points this season, with six goals and 13 assists.
  • Jonathan Drouin has 19 points so far, including five goals and 14 assists.
  • Jake Allen has a .901 save percentage (38th in the league), with 637 total saves, conceding 70 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Canadiens Injuries: Rafael Harvey-Pinard: Out (Health Protocols), Joel Armia: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Jake Allen: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mathieu Perreault: Out (Undisclosed), Joel Edmundson: Out (Undisclosed), Gianni Fairbrother: Out (COVID-19), Louie Belpedio: Out (COVID-19), Carey Price: Out (Knee), Paul Byron: Out (COVID-19), Cole Caufield: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Shea Weber: Out (Lower body)

Las Vegas Impact Players

  • Chandler Stephenson is Las Vegas' top contributor with 37 points. He has 11 goals and 26 assists this season.
  • Reilly Smith has accumulated 29 points (0.7 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 18 assists.
  • Jonathan Marchessault has scored 18 goals and added 10 assists through 35 games for Las Vegas.
  • Laurent Brossoit has conceded 33 goals (2.8 goals against average) and racked up 297 saves with a .900 save percentage (39th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Max Pacioretty: Out (Wrist), Alec Martinez: Day To Day (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Mark Stone: Out (COVID-19), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
20
2022

Montreal Canadiens at Vegas Golden Knights

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
10:00
PM/EST
