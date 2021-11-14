How to Watch Canadiens at Bruins

The Canadiens will be without their starting goalie as they travel to Boston to play the Bruins on a quick turnaround.

The Canadiens' Cinderella season which culminated in Montreal making it all the way to the Stanley Cup Finals hasn't extended past midnight.

How to Watch: Montreal Canadiens at Boston Bruins

Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream Montreal Canadiens at Boston Bruins on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Once Montreal lost to the defending Cup champs in Tampa Bay, the team seems to have lost its momentum. The Canadiens lost the first five games of the season and have only won four the whole way. It's going to be more difficult to build momentum as their goalie Jake Allen was involved in a collision with Detroit center Dylan Larkin and did not return to the game.

With the great Carey Price taking a leave of absence to prioritize his mental health, young Sam Montembeault, who Montreal claimed off waivers from Florida before the season, will have to step up alongside this defense.

The Canadiens are capable of this, winning against a strong Calgary team and playing the Red Wings close in overtime last night. But they will have to turn it up a notch against the Bruins who are trying to gain some more ground in the Atlantic Division.

They beat New Jersey in their last game 5-2, but they will try to build a streak with this game against Montreal, something they haven't been able to do much so far this season. They only sit five points above the Canadiens, so this could still be anyone's game.

Regional restrictions may apply.