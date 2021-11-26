How to Watch Canadiens at Sabres

On Friday night in NHL action, the Canadiens will travel to Buffalo for a matchup against the Sabres.

Fans are starting to get an idea of what their NHL teams are capable of and who will end up being legitimate contenders. One matchup to keep an eye on tonight will feature the Canadiens traveling to Buffalo to take on the Sabres.

How to Watch Montreal Canadiens at Buffalo Sabres Today:

Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

So far this season, the Canadiens have struggled mightily and come in with a dismal 5-14-2 record. It has been a rough year, but it is not too late to turn it around. Montreal would have a tough time coming back to being a playoff caliber team, but if it can string some wins together it could happen.

On the other side, the Sabres have gone 7-10-2 to start the season. It just hasn't been the kind of year that Buffalo was hoping to have. Just like the Canadiens, however, the Sabres can start winning and turn things around quickly.

This should be a good matchup between two hungry teams. Both teams desperately need wins and that level of desperation should reflect in how the two teams play.

