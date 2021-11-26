How to Watch Canadiens at Sabres

Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Montreal Canadiens at Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Friday night in NHL action, the Canadiens will travel to Buffalo for a matchup against the Sabres.
    Author:

    Fans are starting to get an idea of what their NHL teams are capable of and who will end up being legitimate contenders. One matchup to keep an eye on tonight will feature the Canadiens traveling to Buffalo to take on the Sabres.

    How to Watch Montreal Canadiens at Buffalo Sabres Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG+

    Live stream the Montreal Canadiens at Buffalo Sabres game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, the Canadiens have struggled mightily and come in with a dismal 5-14-2 record. It has been a rough year, but it is not too late to turn it around. Montreal would have a tough time coming back to being a playoff caliber team, but if it can string some wins together it could happen.

    On the other side, the Sabres have gone 7-10-2 to start the season. It just hasn't been the kind of year that Buffalo was hoping to have. Just like the Canadiens, however, the Sabres can start winning and turn things around quickly.

    This should be a good matchup between two hungry teams. Both teams desperately need wins and that level of desperation should reflect in how the two teams play. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Montreal Canadiens at Buffalo Sabres

    TV CHANNEL: MSG+
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    pittsburgh penguins sydney crosby
    NHL

    How to Watch Penguins at Islanders

    25 seconds ago
    north carolina state
    College Football

    How to Watch North Carolina at NC State

    30 minutes ago
    tampa bay lightning
    NHL

    How to Watch Kraken at Lightning

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_17225266
    NBA

    How to Watch Timberwolves at Hornets

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 19, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) is fouled while driving to the basket by Coppin State Eagles guard Jesse Zarzuela (50) during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Lehigh at Virginia in Men's College Basketball

    30 minutes ago
    kentucky basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch North Florida at Kentucky in Men's College Basketball

    30 minutes ago
    buffalo sabres
    NHL

    How to Watch Canadiens at Sabres

    30 minutes ago
    memphis basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Memphis vs. Iowa State

    30 minutes ago
    college hockey
    College Hockey

    How to Watch New Hampshire vs. Harvard in College Hockey

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy