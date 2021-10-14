    • October 14, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Montreal Canadiens at Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Canadiens play their second game of the NHL season when they travel to Buffalo to face the Sabres on Thursday.
    Author:

    The Canadiens opened their season Wednesday night in Montreal where they lost 2-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Jonathan Drouin scored the goal for the Canadiens.

    How to Watch: Canadiens at Sabres

    Game Date: Oct. 14, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG+

    Live stream Canadiens at Sabres on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Toronto scored a power-play goal to tie it in the first period. Then after a scoreless second period, William Nylander scored at 1:04 in the third period to take down the Canadiens.

    Montreal has a quick turnaround, as it plays at Buffalo on Thursday night. The Sabres will look to win their home opener and send the Canadiens home with their second straight loss.

    Buffalo comes into this season looking to make the playoffs for the first time in 10 years. It has been a rough decade for the Sabres, and last year was the worst yet, as they won just 15 matches.

    As bad as they have been, a new season brings new hope, and the Sabres will look to shock the NHL world and go from worst to first. It may seem like a long shot, but it has happened in the past.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    14
    2021

    Montreal Canadiens at Buffalo Sabres

    TV CHANNEL: MSG+
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16949565
    NHL

    How to Watch Canadiens vs. Sabres

    59 seconds ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch LSU vs. Kentucky

    59 seconds ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch USC vs. Oregon

    59 seconds ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Northwestern vs. Wisconsin

    59 seconds ago
    USATSI_16943575
    NHL

    How to Watch Penguins vs. Panthers

    59 seconds ago
    Fans
    NHL

    How to Watch Islanders vs. Hurricanes

    59 seconds ago
    USATSI_16881160
    NHL

    How to Watch Stars vs. Rangers

    59 seconds ago
    USATSI_16827079
    Golf

    How to Watch The CJ Cup at Summit, First Round

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16453220
    Soccer

    How to Watch Ecuador at Colombia in FIFA World Cup Qualifying

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy