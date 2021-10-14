How to Watch Canadiens vs. Sabres

The Canadiens play their second game of the NHL season when they travel to Buffalo to face the Sabres on Thursday.

The Canadiens opened their season Wednesday night in Montreal where they lost 2-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Jonathan Drouin scored the goal for the Canadiens.

How to Watch: Canadiens at Sabres

Game Date: Oct. 14, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Toronto scored a power-play goal to tie it in the first period. Then after a scoreless second period, William Nylander scored at 1:04 in the third period to take down the Canadiens.

Montreal has a quick turnaround, as it plays at Buffalo on Thursday night. The Sabres will look to win their home opener and send the Canadiens home with their second straight loss.

Buffalo comes into this season looking to make the playoffs for the first time in 10 years. It has been a rough decade for the Sabres, and last year was the worst yet, as they won just 15 matches.

As bad as they have been, a new season brings new hope, and the Sabres will look to shock the NHL world and go from worst to first. It may seem like a long shot, but it has happened in the past.

