How to Watch Canadiens at Predators

Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Montreal Canadiens at Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Saturday night in NHL action, the Canadiens will take on the Predators in Nashville.
    Author:

    The NHL is ready for a packed day of hockey on Saturday. One intriguing matchup worth tuning in for will feature the Canadiens hitting the road for a bout against the Predators in Nashville. This one should be an extremely entertaining game.

    How to Watch Montreal Canadiens at Nashville Predators Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NHL Network

    Live stream the Montreal Canadiens at Nashville Predators game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, the Canadiens have struggled and come into this game with a 6-17-2 record. If it is going to turn things around, Montreal will need to string some wins together starting now. 

    On the other side of the rink, the Predators are 12-10-1. They could use a few wins as well to work their way up in the standings. Taking home this win would be a nice step in the right direction.

    Both of these teams are hungry to pick up a win; although the Canadiens are in desperation mode. While the Predators will be favored to win this game, Montreal won't go down without a big fight. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Montreal Canadiens at Nashville Predators

    TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16532713
    UFC

    How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo - Prelims

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17269819
    NHL

    How to Watch Islanders at Red Wings

    1 minute ago
    nashville predators
    NHL

    How to Watch Canadiens at Predators

    1 minute ago
    washington capitals
    NHL

    How to Watch Blue Jackets at Capitals

    1 minute ago
    tampa bay lightning
    NHL

    How to Watch Lightning at Bruins

    1 minute ago
    college hockey
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Providence vs. Northeastern in Men's College Hockey

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_7863521
    College Hockey

    How to Watch North Dakota vs. St. Cloud State

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15732874
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Minnesota vs. Michigan in Men's College Hockey

    1 minute ago
    Portland Timbers
    MLS

    How to Watch Conference Final: Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy