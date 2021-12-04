How to Watch Canadiens at Predators

On Saturday night in NHL action, the Canadiens will take on the Predators in Nashville.

The NHL is ready for a packed day of hockey on Saturday. One intriguing matchup worth tuning in for will feature the Canadiens hitting the road for a bout against the Predators in Nashville. This one should be an extremely entertaining game.

How to Watch Montreal Canadiens at Nashville Predators Today:

Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NHL Network

So far this season, the Canadiens have struggled and come into this game with a 6-17-2 record. If it is going to turn things around, Montreal will need to string some wins together starting now.

On the other side of the rink, the Predators are 12-10-1. They could use a few wins as well to work their way up in the standings. Taking home this win would be a nice step in the right direction.

Both of these teams are hungry to pick up a win; although the Canadiens are in desperation mode. While the Predators will be favored to win this game, Montreal won't go down without a big fight. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

