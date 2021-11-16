How to Watch Canadiens at Rangers

Two Original Six teams meet again after Rangers victory early in the season.

The Canadiens' tough start isn't going away just a few months removed since their first Stanley Cup finals appearance since 1993. They have so far just won four games entering Tuesday's contest against the Rangers.

Montreal was leading 2–1 after two periods in its most recent game against the Bruins, but then Boston scored four unanswered goals in the final period.

The Canadiens travel to Madison Square Garden on Tuesday to take on another Original Six foe in the Rangers. The road doesn't get any easier for Montreal as New York has won three in a row and is only one point out of first in the stacked Metropolitan Division.

The Rangers' most recent victory came in a phenomenal game that Chris Kreider ended with a goal in the seventh round of a shootout against the New Jersey Devils. The Rangers are better on paper entering the game against the Canadiens, but Montreal will be playing with a lot of tenacity as it seeks to kick start its season.

