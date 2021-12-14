How to Watch Canadiens vs. Penguins

Skip to main content
    December 14, 2021
    How to Watch Montreal Canadiens at Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Josh Anderson and the last-place Canadiens travel to Pittsburgh to face the Penguins on Tuesday night in a divisional matchup.
    The Canadiens are the worst team in the Eastern Conference. They are 6-20-3 with 15 points on the season. They are two points behind the Senators.

    They rank No. 29 in goals scored and No. 32 in goals against. Josh Anderson leads the way with seven goals this season. Jake Allen is the man between the poles with a 90.6% save percentage and an average of 3.01 goals against him per game.

    How to Watch Montreal Canadiens at Pittsburgh Penguins Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 14, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh

    Live stream the Montreal Canadiens at Pittsburgh Penguins game on fuboTV:

    The Penguins are fighting with the Bruins and the Lightning for their spot in the Eastern Conference. They are currently No. 7 with a record of 14-8-5 and 33 points— five behind Tampa Bay and three ahead of Boston.

    Pittsburgh brings a four-game winning streak into this matchup, having beaten the Canucks, the Kraken, the Capitals, and most recently, the Ducks. Jake Guentzel leads the team in goals with 15 goals and 12 assists on 91 shots on goal.

    This is the third meeting between these two teams and the one that will break the tie. Pittsburgh won a shutout 6-0 in Montreal, before Montreal beat the Penguins 6-3 in Pittsburgh. Whoever wins this game wins the series on the year.

    How To Watch

    December
    14
    2021

    Montreal Canadiens at Pittsburgh Penguins

    TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
