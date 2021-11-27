How to Watch Canadiens at Penguins

On Saturday night in NHL action, the Canadiens are set to travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins.

Fans are locked and loaded to watch quite a few great NHL games on Saturday. From matchups between legitimate contenders to under-the-radar games, the schedule looks great. One matchup to keep a close eye on will feature the Canadiens traveling to Pittsburgh to face off against the Penguins.

How to Watch Montreal Canadiens at Pittsburgh Penguins Today:

Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

You can live stream the Montreal Canadiens at Pittsburgh Penguins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into this game, the Canadiens have struggled and are in need of putting some wins on the board. They are just 5-15-2 entering this game. Montreal has the talent to win games, but it has not been able to put everything together yet this year.

On the other side of this matchup, the Penguins hold a 10-6-4 record. A win over the Canadiens would help them climb higher in the standings. Pittsburgh has shown flashes of being a legitimate contender, but it needs to continue proving that consistently.

This should be a very good matchup to watch between two hungry teams. Pittsburgh is favored to win the game, but the Canadiens know how badly they need a win. Make sure to tune in to see which team comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.