How to Watch Canadiens vs. Sharks

The Canadiens look to win just their second game of the season when they travel to San Jose on Thursday night to face the Sharks.

It has been a nightmare start for the Canadiens this season. A year after making it to the Stanley Cup Finals, Montreal is struggling to win games.

How to Watch Montreal Canadiens at San Jose Sharks Today:

Game Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

Live stream the Canadiens at Sharks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Canadiens finally picked up their first win of the year against the Red Wings on Saturday, but they still find themselves just 1-6 on the season. They couldn't keep any momentum going from that win and lost 5-1 to the Kraken on Tuesday night.

The offense has gone completely silent for the Canadiens, as they have scored just five goals in their six losses. They scored more in their one win against Detroit, a 6-1 victory.

It has been a mystery as to why they have been so bad offensively, but they will need to figure something out quick and they hope that happens Thursday night in San Jose.

The Sharks hope they can keep the Canadiens offense quiet as they look to snap their own two-game losing streak. The Sharks started off hot, winning their first four games, but have since lost their last two to the Predators and Bruins on the road.

They return home for a five-game homestand and will look to start it off with a win against the struggling Canadiens.

Regional restrictions may apply.