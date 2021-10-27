    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Montreal Canadiens at Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Canadiens look for their second win in a row when they travel to Seattle on Tuesday night to face the Kraken.
    Author:

    After losing five games to start the season, the Canadiens finally got in the win column on Saturday when they beat the Red Wings 6–1. They will look to keep rolling Tuesday when they face the Kraken in Seattle.

    How to Watch Canadiens at Kraken:

    Match Date: Oct. 26, 2021

    Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1

    Live stream the Canadiens at Kraken match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Montreal scored more goals in its first win (six) than it did in its first five games combined (four).

    The Canadiens had looked disjointed in their first five contests. They couldn't get anything going offensively during that stretch, but five goals in the first two periods against the Red Wings finally awakened the slumbering offense.

    The Canadiens will look to build off that success when they take on a Kraken team who has struggled to start its first season. Seattle has a 1-4-1 record, with just one win in its first six games.

    After five straight games on the road to start the year, the Kraken finally played their first-ever home game Saturday, but the Canucks ruined the party and beat them 4–2. The Kraken will look for a better result in their second home game Tuesday.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    26
    2021

    Montreal Canadiens at Seattle Kraken

    TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17028965
    NHL

    How to Watch Canadiens at Kraken

    5 minutes ago
    Oct 21, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) shoots over Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/26/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Oct 23, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) passes the ball in front of Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo (43) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/26/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Oct 24, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) and forward LeBron James (6) celebrate a win after beating the Memphis Grizzlies 121-118 at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/26/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket as Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) and Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) try to defend during the first quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/26/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Oct 24, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) passes the ball between Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) and forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/26/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 24, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) passes the ball between Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) and forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/26/2021

    1 hour ago
    Valour FC
    Canadian Premier League Soccer

    How to Watch HFX Wanderers FC at Valour FC

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17024387
    NBA

    How to Watch Lakers at Spurs

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy