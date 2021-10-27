The Canadiens look for their second win in a row when they travel to Seattle on Tuesday night to face the Kraken.

After losing five games to start the season, the Canadiens finally got in the win column on Saturday when they beat the Red Wings 6–1. They will look to keep rolling Tuesday when they face the Kraken in Seattle.

How to Watch Canadiens at Kraken:

Match Date: Oct. 26, 2021

Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1

Montreal scored more goals in its first win (six) than it did in its first five games combined (four).

The Canadiens had looked disjointed in their first five contests. They couldn't get anything going offensively during that stretch, but five goals in the first two periods against the Red Wings finally awakened the slumbering offense.

The Canadiens will look to build off that success when they take on a Kraken team who has struggled to start its first season. Seattle has a 1-4-1 record, with just one win in its first six games.

After five straight games on the road to start the year, the Kraken finally played their first-ever home game Saturday, but the Canucks ruined the party and beat them 4–2. The Kraken will look for a better result in their second home game Tuesday.

