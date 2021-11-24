How to Watch Canadiens vs. Capitals

Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    How to Watch Montreal Canadiens at Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Montreal has some momentum, which it'll need as the underdog traveling to Washington D.C. to play the Capitals.
    The Canadiens are coming off a big win and look to take that momentum to Washington D.C. Montreal has been having a tough year after it made a surprise run all the way to the Stanley Cup Finals last season. Before their last game on Saturday, the Canadiens had lost four in a row but got a big 6-3 win over Nashville. They scored four goals in the second period and after two were leading 5-0. 

    How to Watch Montreal Canadiens at Washington Capitals Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus

    Live Stream Montreal Canadiens at Washington Capitals on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Montreal will have to keep up that scoring momentum against the Capitals, as they are one of the best teams in the league. Montreal does have some good news, as it is getting goalie Jake Allen back after he missed several games with a concussion.

    The Caps are only two points behind Carolina for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division, and they are looking to capitalize on that opportunity in this game, especially after losing big to Seattle.

    They also have Alex Ovechkin, who is aging just as well as anybody in professional sports. He has 15 goals on the season at age 36, so he could make a legitimate run at the most goals scored all-time if he keeps up this pace for four more years.  

