Nashville Predators vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

The Nashville Predators (45-29-7) visit the Arizona Coyotes (24-50-7) at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona on April 29, 2022, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Predators rank seventh with 97 points and the Coyotes are 16th with 55 points in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Nashville

Nashville and Arizona Stats

On average, the Predators score 3.2 goals in a game (12th in NHL), and the Coyotes allow 3.8 (30th).

The Coyotes are scoring 2.5 goals per game (32nd in NHL), and the Predators are conceding 3.0 (16th).

Nashville has a +13 goal differential on the season, 14th in the league.

Arizona's goal differential is -104 on the season (32nd in the league).

The Predators have scored 63 power-play goals (fifth in league in power-play percentage), and the Coyotes have conceded 63 goals on power-plays (28th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Coyotes have scored 28 power-play goals (successful on 14.1% of opportunities), and the Predators have conceded 59 goals while short-handed (killing off 79% of penalties).

Arizona Impact Players

Clayton Keller is one of the top offensive options for Arizona with 63 points (0.9 per game), with 28 goals and 35 assists in 67 games (playing 20:08 per game).

Nick Schmaltz has helped lead the attack for Arizona this season with 23 goals and 35 assists.

Phil Kessel is a top contributor on offense for Arizona with eight goals and 44 assists.

Karel Vejmelka has a .900 save percentage (38th in the league). He has 1497 saves, and has allowed 166 goals (3.6 goals against average).

Coyotes Injuries: Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Lawson Crouse: Out (Hand), Nick Ritchie: Day To Day (Upper Body), Clayton Keller: Out For Season (Lower-body), Christian Fischer: Out (Lower-body), Andrew Ladd: Day To Day (Lower Body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: Out (Ankle), Dysin Mayo: Out (Upper Body), Jay Beagle: Day To Day (Lower Body), Bryan Little: Out (Head)

Nashville Impact Players

Roman Josi is Nashville's top contributor with 95 points. He has 23 goals and 72 assists this season.

Matt Duchene has racked up 85 points (1.1 per game), scoring 43 goals and adding 42 assists.

Filip Forsberg has 42 goals and 41 assists for Nashville.

In 67 games, Juuse Saros has conceded 173 goals (2.64 goals against average) and has recorded 1934 saves.

Predators Injuries: Juuse Saros: Out (Lower-body), Jeremy Lauzon: Out (Undisclosed)

Predators Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/24/2022 Wild L 5-4 Home +101 4/26/2022 Flames L 5-4 Home +118 4/28/2022 Avalanche W 5-4 Away +242 4/29/2022 Coyotes - Away -275

Coyotes Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/23/2022 Blues L 5-4 Home +329 4/26/2022 Wild W 5-3 Away +431 4/27/2022 Stars W 4-3 Away +361 4/29/2022 Predators - Home +221

