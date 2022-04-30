Nashville Predators vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Nashville Predators (45-29-7) visit the Arizona Coyotes (24-50-7) at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona on April 29, 2022, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Predators rank seventh with 97 points and the Coyotes are 16th with 55 points in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Nashville

Nashville and Arizona Stats

  • On average, the Predators score 3.2 goals in a game (12th in NHL), and the Coyotes allow 3.8 (30th).
  • The Coyotes are scoring 2.5 goals per game (32nd in NHL), and the Predators are conceding 3.0 (16th).
  • Nashville has a +13 goal differential on the season, 14th in the league.
  • Arizona's goal differential is -104 on the season (32nd in the league).
  • The Predators have scored 63 power-play goals (fifth in league in power-play percentage), and the Coyotes have conceded 63 goals on power-plays (28th in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Coyotes have scored 28 power-play goals (successful on 14.1% of opportunities), and the Predators have conceded 59 goals while short-handed (killing off 79% of penalties).

Arizona Impact Players

  • Clayton Keller is one of the top offensive options for Arizona with 63 points (0.9 per game), with 28 goals and 35 assists in 67 games (playing 20:08 per game).
  • Nick Schmaltz has helped lead the attack for Arizona this season with 23 goals and 35 assists.
  • Phil Kessel is a top contributor on offense for Arizona with eight goals and 44 assists.
  • Karel Vejmelka has a .900 save percentage (38th in the league). He has 1497 saves, and has allowed 166 goals (3.6 goals against average).

Coyotes Injuries: Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Lawson Crouse: Out (Hand), Nick Ritchie: Day To Day (Upper Body), Clayton Keller: Out For Season (Lower-body), Christian Fischer: Out (Lower-body), Andrew Ladd: Day To Day (Lower Body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: Out (Ankle), Dysin Mayo: Out (Upper Body), Jay Beagle: Day To Day (Lower Body), Bryan Little: Out (Head)

Nashville Impact Players

  • Roman Josi is Nashville's top contributor with 95 points. He has 23 goals and 72 assists this season.
  • Matt Duchene has racked up 85 points (1.1 per game), scoring 43 goals and adding 42 assists.
  • Filip Forsberg has 42 goals and 41 assists for Nashville.
  • In 67 games, Juuse Saros has conceded 173 goals (2.64 goals against average) and has recorded 1934 saves.

Predators Injuries: Juuse Saros: Out (Lower-body), Jeremy Lauzon: Out (Undisclosed)

Predators Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/24/2022

Wild

L 5-4

Home

+101

4/26/2022

Flames

L 5-4

Home

+118

4/28/2022

Avalanche

W 5-4

Away

+242

4/29/2022

Coyotes

-

Away

-275

Coyotes Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/23/2022

Blues

L 5-4

Home

+329

4/26/2022

Wild

W 5-3

Away

+431

4/27/2022

Stars

W 4-3

Away

+361

4/29/2022

Predators

-

Home

+221

How To Watch

April
29
2022

Nashville Predators at Arizona Coyotes

TV CHANNEL:
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
