Nashville Predators vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Nashville Predators (45-29-7) visit the Arizona Coyotes (24-50-7) at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona on April 29, 2022, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Predators rank seventh with 97 points and the Coyotes are 16th with 55 points in the Western Conference.
- Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV:
- Arena: Gila River Arena
Nashville and Arizona Stats
- On average, the Predators score 3.2 goals in a game (12th in NHL), and the Coyotes allow 3.8 (30th).
- The Coyotes are scoring 2.5 goals per game (32nd in NHL), and the Predators are conceding 3.0 (16th).
- Nashville has a +13 goal differential on the season, 14th in the league.
- Arizona's goal differential is -104 on the season (32nd in the league).
- The Predators have scored 63 power-play goals (fifth in league in power-play percentage), and the Coyotes have conceded 63 goals on power-plays (28th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Coyotes have scored 28 power-play goals (successful on 14.1% of opportunities), and the Predators have conceded 59 goals while short-handed (killing off 79% of penalties).
Arizona Impact Players
- Clayton Keller is one of the top offensive options for Arizona with 63 points (0.9 per game), with 28 goals and 35 assists in 67 games (playing 20:08 per game).
- Nick Schmaltz has helped lead the attack for Arizona this season with 23 goals and 35 assists.
- Phil Kessel is a top contributor on offense for Arizona with eight goals and 44 assists.
- Karel Vejmelka has a .900 save percentage (38th in the league). He has 1497 saves, and has allowed 166 goals (3.6 goals against average).
Coyotes Injuries: Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Lawson Crouse: Out (Hand), Nick Ritchie: Day To Day (Upper Body), Clayton Keller: Out For Season (Lower-body), Christian Fischer: Out (Lower-body), Andrew Ladd: Day To Day (Lower Body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: Out (Ankle), Dysin Mayo: Out (Upper Body), Jay Beagle: Day To Day (Lower Body), Bryan Little: Out (Head)
Nashville Impact Players
- Roman Josi is Nashville's top contributor with 95 points. He has 23 goals and 72 assists this season.
- Matt Duchene has racked up 85 points (1.1 per game), scoring 43 goals and adding 42 assists.
- Filip Forsberg has 42 goals and 41 assists for Nashville.
- In 67 games, Juuse Saros has conceded 173 goals (2.64 goals against average) and has recorded 1934 saves.
Predators Injuries: Juuse Saros: Out (Lower-body), Jeremy Lauzon: Out (Undisclosed)
Predators Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/24/2022
Wild
L 5-4
Home
+101
4/26/2022
Flames
L 5-4
Home
+118
4/28/2022
Avalanche
W 5-4
Away
+242
4/29/2022
Coyotes
-
Away
-275
Coyotes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/23/2022
Blues
L 5-4
Home
+329
4/26/2022
Wild
W 5-3
Away
+431
4/27/2022
Stars
W 4-3
Away
+361
4/29/2022
Predators
-
Home
+221
