How to Watch Predators at Bruins

The best of the West, the Predators, take on Brad Marchand and the Bruins.

The red-hot Bruins have won four in a row, including top wins over the Lightning and the Capitals. They are 21-11-2 through 34 games with a plus-20 point differential.

They have 44 points which are seven above the Red Wings and three below the Penguins.

How to Watch Nashville Predators at Boston Bruins Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream the Nashville Predators at Boston Bruins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Predators were on a five-game win streak of their own, taking down the Golden Knights, Kings and Avalanche in their path. However, they snapped that streak against the Sabres, losing 4-1 in their last game.

Nashville ranks No. 1 in the Western Conference with a record of 24-12-2. The team has 50 points which is two more than the next closest team.

Nashville ranks No. 8 in the league in goals scored with 117 on the season. That is in a large part thanks to its No. 4 ranking in power-play percentage, converting on 27% of its advantages.

Boston prides itself in its defense and goalkeeping. The Bruins rank No. 3 in the NHL in goals scored against them only, allowing 86 goals this entire season thus far.

Filip Forsberg has 18 goals this season for Nashville, he will need to make his presence known in this game if the Predators are going to prove they are the best in the west.

Regional restrictions may apply.