Skip to main content

How to Watch Nashville Predators at Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The best of the West, the Predators, take on Brad Marchand and the Bruins.

The red-hot Bruins have won four in a row, including top wins over the Lightning and the Capitals. They are 21-11-2 through 34 games with a plus-20 point differential. 

They have 44 points which are seven above the Red Wings and three below the Penguins.

How to Watch Nashville Predators at Boston Bruins Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream the Nashville Predators at Boston Bruins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Predators were on a five-game win streak of their own, taking down the Golden Knights, Kings and Avalanche in their path. However, they snapped that streak against the Sabres, losing 4-1 in their last game.

Nashville ranks No. 1 in the Western Conference with a record of 24-12-2. The team has 50 points which is two more than the next closest team.

Nashville ranks No. 8 in the league in goals scored with 117 on the season. That is in a large part thanks to its No. 4 ranking in power-play percentage, converting on 27% of its advantages.

Boston prides itself in its defense and goalkeeping. The Bruins rank No. 3 in the NHL in goals scored against them only, allowing 86 goals this entire season thus far.

Filip Forsberg has 18 goals this season for Nashville, he will need to make his presence known in this game if the Predators are going to prove they are the best in the west. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Nashville Predators at Boston Bruins

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17500796
NHL

How to Watch Predators at Bruins

13 seconds ago
Jan 13, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Hats litter the ice as Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) skates towards the bench with center Patrice Bergeron (37), left wing Brad Marchand (63), center Charlie Coyle (13) and defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) after scoring his third goal of the game as Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) passes by during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

13 seconds ago
Jan 11, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) skates against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

13 seconds ago
KSW
KSW

How to Watch KSW 66

13 seconds ago
G League
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Cleveland Charge at Maine Celtics

13 seconds ago
Jan 5, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Florida at South Carolina in Men's College Basketball

13 seconds ago
Jan 8, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) drives to the basket against Georgia Bulldogs guard Aaron Cook (10) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Kentucky in Men's College Basketball

13 seconds ago
Soccer Fans 2
Liga MX

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. América

13 seconds ago
Feb 3, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Tyree Appleby (22) drives to the basket as South Carolina Gamecocks forward Wildens Leveque (15) defends during the first half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Florida vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

13 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy