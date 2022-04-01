How to Watch Predators at Sabres

Skip to main content

How to Watch Nashville Predators at Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Friday night in NHL action, the Predators will hit the road to take on the Sabres in Buffalo.

With the 2021-22 NHL regular season starting to wind down, every team around the league is looking to finish the season strong. On Friday night, there will be plenty of great games to watch, especially with teams fighting for their playoff lives. One intriguing matchup will feature the Predators taking on the Sabres in Buffalo.

How to Watch the Nashville Predators at Buffalo Sabres Today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG

Live stream the Nashville Predators at Buffalo Sabres game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Predators are very much in the postseason hunt with a 39-24-4 record. Nashville still needs to finish the season off strong in order to make sure it punches its playoff ticket. In their last game, the Predators ended up defeating the Senators by a final score of 4-1.

On the other side of this matchup, the Sabres are in a much different position than Nashville. Buffalo is just 24-33-11 entering this game and would need a lot of help to get into the playoffs. The Sabres are coming off of a 3-2 loss against the Jets in their last game.

This should be an entertaining game to watch. While the Predators should win this matchup, the Sabres are not going to go down without a fight. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
1
2022

Nashville Predators at Buffalo Sabres

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17993458
NHL

How to Watch Islanders at Rangers

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
Mar 7, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) skates around Buffalo Sabres defenseman Robert Hagg (8) with the puck during the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Predators at Sabres

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
USATSI_17992881
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks at Wizards

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
Hurkacz
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Miami Open, ATP Semifinal 2, WTA Doubles Semifinal 2

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Destanni Henderson (3) celebrates after defeating the Miami Hurricanes at Colonial Life Arena to advance to the Sweet Sixteen. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Louisville vs South Carolina in the Final Four

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
USATSI_16454129
Athletes Unlimited Volleyball

How to Watch Team Purple vs. Team Orange in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
NHRA Steve Torrence
NHRA Drag Racing

How to Watch NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Qualifying

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
USATSI_17716282
College Baseball

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt in College Baseball

By Alex Barth2 minutes ago
Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Garrett Shrader (16) passes the ball against the Clemson Tigers during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

How to Watch Syracuse Orange-Blue Game

By Alex Barth2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy