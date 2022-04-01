How to Watch Predators at Sabres

On Friday night in NHL action, the Predators will hit the road to take on the Sabres in Buffalo.

With the 2021-22 NHL regular season starting to wind down, every team around the league is looking to finish the season strong. On Friday night, there will be plenty of great games to watch, especially with teams fighting for their playoff lives. One intriguing matchup will feature the Predators taking on the Sabres in Buffalo.

How to Watch the Nashville Predators at Buffalo Sabres Today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG

Ahead of tonight's game, the Predators are very much in the postseason hunt with a 39-24-4 record. Nashville still needs to finish the season off strong in order to make sure it punches its playoff ticket. In their last game, the Predators ended up defeating the Senators by a final score of 4-1.

On the other side of this matchup, the Sabres are in a much different position than Nashville. Buffalo is just 24-33-11 entering this game and would need a lot of help to get into the playoffs. The Sabres are coming off of a 3-2 loss against the Jets in their last game.

This should be an entertaining game to watch. While the Predators should win this matchup, the Sabres are not going to go down without a fight. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

