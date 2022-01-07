How to Watch Predators at Kings

Skip to main content

How to Watch Nashville Predators at Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two Western Conference teams face off on the ice, as the Predators visit the Kings.

The Predators are the No. 2 team in the Western Conference and are looking to make the jump up to the top spot with a win over the Kings tonight. 

They are one point behind the Golden Knights for that spot. This will be a game you do not want to miss.

How to Watch Nashville Predators at Los Angeles Kings Today:

Game Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV

Live stream the Nashville Predators at Los Angeles Kings game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

At 21-11-2, Nashville is in control of its own destiny as it navigates the middle part of the season. It brings a two-game win streak into this matchup, having beaten the Blackhawks and Las Vegas in its last two matches.

The Kings are trying to hold on to the bottom of the playoff hunt with a 16-12-5 record. They are two places out of the last spot in the West and by only one point. 

They are tied with the Jets at 37 points and one behind the Oilers for the last spot.

Unfortunately, Los Angeles will be up against one of the best goalies in the NHL. Juuse Saros is second in the league in wins with 17, No. 11 in save percentage with 92.7%, and tied for No. 6 in shutouts with two.

How To Watch

January
6
2022

Nashville Predators at Los Angeles Kings

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV
Time
10:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
