How to Watch Predators at Flyers

How to Watch Nashville Predators at Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Predators will try to improve their win streak to three games while the Flyers try to break a three-game losing streak when they meet Thursday.

The Predators will hit the road and head to Philadelphia to face the Flyers for Thursday night's matchup. The Predators, currently fourth in the Central division, will try to expand on their two-game win streak. Meanwhile, the Flyers will be doing all they can to break their three-game losing streak.

How to Watch Nashville Predators at Philadelphia Flyers Today:

Game Date: March 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the Nashville Predators at Philadelphia Flyers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Most recently, the Predators are coming off of an impressive 4-1 over the Penguins on Tuesday. Mattias Ekholm gave the Predators a 1-0 lead just before the first intermission. It took the Penguins almost 15 minutes into the second to tie the game with a goal from Jake Guentzel. The Predators put two more goals in shortly thereafter in just 1:23 to make it a 3-1 game. They finished it off in the third on an empty-netter to take the three points. 

The Flyers are coming off of a mind-boggling 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens. The Flyers were sitting pretty with a 3-2 lead with one minute left in the game. A penalty against Montreal gave it a power play, and yet, it gave up a shorthanded goal to take the game to overtime. A turnover in overtime allowed a slapshot to make it past Carter Hart for the Canadiens to take the win. 

The Flyers still sit in eighth in the Metropolitan division with a record of 12-28-9.

Regional restrictions may apply.

USATSI_17903883
