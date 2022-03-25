How to Watch Predators at Golden Knights

The Golden Knights look to propel their way back into the playoffs starting with hosting the Predators on Thursday.

After leading the Pacific division for most of the year, the Golden Knights have a 35% chance of making the playoffs with just 16 games to go. Every game is crucial now because the Flames and Kings have run away with the division. Even the Oilers have gotten back on track and would make the playoffs if they started today.

The Predators are sitting pretty, as they have a 94% chance to make the playoffs. With Vegas playing at home, it has to feel good about its chances tonight, but that doesn't mean the matchup will be an easy one for the Golden Knights.

How to Watch Nashville Predators at Vegas Golden Knights Today:

Game Date: March 24, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

The Golden Knights will have to mix up the formula, as they have not only lost their last two games, but they haven't scored a goal in them. They were shut out against the Wild and then the same thing happened against the Jets in their last game.

The silver lining was that they did create scoring opportunities against the Jets, but goalie Connor Hellebuyck stopped all 42 shots. They'll have to keep the same energy and get better luck for this game.

Nashville is also coming off a lopsided loss in its last outing, falling 6-1 against the Kings. L.A. was missing some key players, but that didn't stop it from scoring three goals in the first 11 minutes. The game was effectively over from there, as Nashville couldn't muster any momentum to make it even close.

Both squads will have to start out faster to pick up the victory tonight.

