How to Watch Predators at Capitals

The streaking Predators skate into D.C. to face Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals in first game after delays.

Due to COVID-19 postponements and a red hot offense, the Predators have not lost since a 2-0 defeat against Boston back on Dec. 2. That's a streak of seven games which is currently the longest in the NHL. When the Preds step onto the ice tonight against Washington, it will be the first game they have played since Dec. 17, likewise for the Capitals, who haven’t played since a 3-2 home loss against Los Angeles on Dec. 19.

Tonight’s game is the first time the two sides have faced off in 23 months. The Predators have won eight straight games against the Capitals and 11 of the last 13 meetings dating back to 2014. When they met twice in 2019-20, the Capitals and Predators combined for 20 goals.



Nashville’s front line of center Matt Duchene and left winger Filip Forsberg have each scored 13 goals this season, though they have combined for only three goals during this win streak, all of them coming from Forsberg.

Capitals veteran Alex Ovechkin is second in goals with 22 and third in the NHL in points with 47, trailing only Edmonton centers Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, both of whom have 49.

In his 17th season, Ovechkin has registered a point in all but six of his 31 games this year. Washington is 1-5 in those six games, including Sunday’s loss to the Kings. The 36-year-old is one goal away from taking sole possession of first on the NHL’s power-play goals list, a mark he currently shares with Dave Andreychuk with 274 goals with the man advantage.

Predators leader in points, defenseman Roman Josi, is currently on the COVID-19 list and will miss tonight's game.

